Percy Tau Scores a Brace and Shines Bright on His Al Ahly Debut: "So Clean"

Percy Tau is back to scoring ways and showed that he's still got major skill on his debut for new club Al Ahly SC

The Bafana Bafana forward did not get much playing time for Brighton & Hove Albion but that's all in the past now

Mzansi social media users and Al Ahly fans showed support to Percy Tau and showered him with compliments online

Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau is flying high after having a magical debut with his new club Al Ahly. The baller scored two goals on his first appearance and shined bright on the day as his team beat Ismaily SC 4-0 in the Egyptian Premier League.

Tau's decision to join Al Ahly was met with criticism because some people felt that moving back to African football would be a downgrade. The attacking player later responded to his critics and explained that the reason for him leaving Brighton was so that he could play more football.

Percy Tau took to social media and posted a snap of himself celebrating in Al Ahly colours. Mzansi social media users are super happy with the player's performance and showed him love online.

Check out some of the reactions to Tau's amazing brace below:

garthmusa said:

"You are going back to Europe."

2me_boshielo commented:

"Love your hair. Looking so clean."

kwazizuma1 said:

"I can't wait to see what will happen when you're 100% sharp and back at the top of your game."

ahmed.asran commented:

"Keep going bro you are the best."

sedii_mo_ said:

"You're dancing again my brother."

gaopalelwe_m commented:

"Class is permanent."

Percy Tau explains his reasons for joining Al Ahly instead of staying in Europe

Briefly News previously reported that when Percy Tau joined Brighton & Hove Albion, it was thought that we would have another South African playing in the big leagues once again.

Unfortunately, it didn't pan out that way and the 27-year-old star had to make a quick decision about his career. Percy Tau made headlines when he decided to join Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly and many questioned if the decision was the right one.

Tau has now opened up about why he joined the Egyptian giants and shared that he simply just wants to play football.

"I know South Africa is a footballing nation, so what’s the point of me sitting on the bench and not playing? Everyone wants to see me playing," said Tau.

