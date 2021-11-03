Manchester United on Tuesday night, November 2, forced Atalanta to a 2-2 draw in a Champions League game

Cristiano Ronaldo had a good day in office for the Old Trafford landlords as the forward scored a brace for the Red Devils

His performance has been appreciated by former player Paul Merson who described the Portuguese as phenomenal

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hailed by former professional player Paul Merson for his incredible show for Manchester United on Tuesday night, November 2, in their Champions League tie against Atalanta.

Ole Solskjaer and his wards in this encounter escaped defeat in this Champions League tie thanks to stunning brace from Cristiano Ronaldo which gave the Red Devils a point.

Cristiano Ronaldo in good mood after scoring against Atalanta. Photo by Marcio Machado

Source: UGC

It was Cristiano Ronaldo who also scored the winner for Manchester United last two weeks against Atalanta as the Red Devils came back to record a win at Old Trafford.

Who are the goal scorers in the return leg?

Having lost the first battle in England, Atalanta players started the return leg impressively against Manchester United and waited until the 12th minute before Josip Ilicic netted the opener beating goalkeeper David de Gea.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

And how did Manchester United respond?

Cristiano Ronaldo restored parity for Manchester United before the end of the first half as both teams went into the dressing room 1-1.

Atalanta came out stronger in the second half and took the lead again in the 56th minute through Duvan Zapata, but Cristiano Ronaldo once again denied the hosts a win by netting the equalizer at the death for the match to end 2-2.

According to the report on Sky Sports and GMS, Paul Merson stated clearly that Cristiano Ronaldo has been a blessing for Manchester United.

Paul Merson's comment on Ronaldo

"It's got to be one of the best finishes of all-time; it's just out of absolutely nothing.

"He didn't touch the ball in the second half. Not through his fault, he just didn't get the service. But it comes to him and there's no snatching at it, he hits through the ball perfectly.

"It's absolutely phenomenal and his first goal was brilliant as well.''

Man United legend slams criticisms aimed At Ronaldo since His arrival in the summer

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Rio Ferdinand has leapt to the defence of Cristiano Ronaldo after critics aimed dig at the Portuguese superstar.

The five-time Ballon d'Or produced another five-star display for Man United during their 3-0 win over Tottenham.

The 36-year-old has now scored nine goals in ten matches since rejoining the Red Devils from Juventus in the summer.

Four of those goals have come in the Premier League and he netted five in the Champions League including the important strikes against Villarreal and Atalanta.

Source: Briefly.co.za