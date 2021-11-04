Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has addressed the future of skipper Hlompho Kekana at the club

Mokwena says Sundowns will release a statement on Kekana as the 36-year-old is reduced to becoming a spectator

Kekana is yet to play for Sundowns this season and reports indicate that he could be handed a role behind the scenes

Mamelodi Sundowns could part ways with their longest-serving midfielder in the form of Hlompho Kekana. The Masandawana skipper is reduced to becoming a spectator this term as he struggles to break into the first team.

Coach Rulani Mokwena has confirmed that the club will decide on the player’s future at Chloorkop. Mokwena says the reigning DStv Premiership champions will release a statement sooner rather than later.

Rulani Mokwena addresses Hlompho Kekana’s future

As quoted by a local publication, Mokwena confirmed that the club will make a decision on the former Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder. He told iDiski Times:

"I think the club will issue out a statement, there are good plans. This is a very good club that treats its people very well. Hlompho is no different, he deserves the respect this club is giving him. I don’t want to say too much but let’s wait for the club to issue a formal statement.”

The Zebediela-born star joined the Tshwane giants a decade ago and lifted a number of trophies including six Premier Soccer League titles, a CAF Champions League and Super Cup, among others.

Looking at his contribution so far, ‘KK’ has not played for the club this season and he last played for the club in June - but he is rumoured to be set for a role behind the scenes.

On the same topic, Soccer Laduma reported that the 36-year-old is facing an uncertain future but the club could have a role for him as he is seen as one of the legends.

In a previous post, Briefly News published that Hlompho Kekana's future at Mamelodi Sundowns is uncertain, as co-coach Rulani Mokwena has stated that the experienced midfielder would not be guaranteed game time this season if he wants to stay.

After making 15 league appearances last season, Kekana, who has been with Sundowns for just over 10 years, saw his role curtailed. Mokwena has explained why the 36-year-old is expected to play fewer games this season.

"At this point, we are sitting in a situation whereby Hlompho wants to play more than probably what we can guarantee," said Mokwena, according to SowetanLIVE.

