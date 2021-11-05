Coach Stuart Baxter Urges Kaizer Chiefs to Perform in the Soweto Derby

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has shared his views ahead of the eagerly anticipated Soweto Derby clash against Orlando Pirates

Baxter says Chiefs must not focus on the log table yet but ensure they perform against Mandla Ncikazi’s Pirates

Amakhosi will host the Buccaneers at FNB Stadium and the English man explains why the match is slowly losing its spark

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has emphasised their mission in the upcoming Soweto Derby against an old nemesis, Orlando Pirates. The two Soweto giants are set to lock horns on Saturday afternoon.

The Amakhosi boss has addressed their priorities heading to the match and says they are not focusing on the DStv Premiership log table for now. However, he says his troops should be able to perform to their best standards.

Amakhosi will host the Buccaneers at FNB Stadium and the English mentor will be hoping to guide his men back to winning ways following a loss to Stellenbosch during the week.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has addressed their mission. Image: @KCFCOfficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Kaizer Chiefs boss Stuart Baxter about the Soweto versus Orlando Pirates

As quoted by New24, Baxter says it will be premature to panic and look at the log standings. His view is that one can look at the end of the season to measure their progress. He said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"It's not important to look at the log now, but it's important to look at the log at the end of the season to see where the teams have finished. When you go into the derby, you have to make sure that you perform on the day and not bring into your world worries like where are we on the log and other things one would worry about.

"The less chit-chat there is in the lead-up to a derby, gives you a chance to focus on the important parts of the game."

On the other hand, the former Bafana Bafana manager believes one of the biggest matches in the DStv Premiership calendar may lose its spark because the two sides have had their struggles in recent times.

He argues that Mamelodi Sundowns versus Chiefs or Pirates is a big one and says they have to do something about it. He added, as per SowetanLIVE:

“I think the Soweto derby can manage in this sort of situation for a while but not forever because then people will say it’s not the derby, actually. Pirates against Sundowns or Chiefs against Sundowns is the big one, even though traditionally it’s not. So we, Chiefs and Pirates, must address this by getting better.”

@Thobani5791 said:

“With Baxter, we are losing.”

@Wilberforce16 said:

“If Kaizer Chiefs lose this game, I promise my coach I will pay him all the cost of living.”

@Bujamore1 said:

“Do us a favour, inform the coach that afake uManyama, Mashiane noZuma.”

@Lihle_Tukayi said:

“Good luck to the boys.”

Analysis: Stuart Baxter might not be the biggest culprit at Kaizer Chiefs

In a similar post, Briefly News published that it's only been a few games into the DStv Premiership season and questions are being raised about whether Stuart Baxter is the right man for the job.

Baxter was hired by Kaizer Chiefs a few months ago to take on the head coach role and he had a lot of work to do.

After signing players and implementing his own coaching strategy, things looked promising in the beginning of the season when they secured a win against long time rivals Orlando Pirates.

Then the club went on the play in the MTN8 and lost on penalties to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Source: Briefly.co.za