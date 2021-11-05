Gavin Hunt is increasingly under pressure as results are not going Chippa United's way in this season of the DStv Premiership

Chairman Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi does not hesitate to fire coaches who are underperforming and there's a worry about Hunt

Mpengesi however has backed Gavin Hunt in the past and says that the fans need to be patient and they'll see results

Gavin Hunt's future at Chippa United is currently in doubt as the club has failed to perform well in the DStv Premiership so far. Many are wondering what Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi will do as he is known for sacking coaches who don't perform.

Chippa has not won a match in their last eight and negative results are known to irritate Mpengesi. It remains a surprise to some that Hunt is still in charge at the Eastern Cape team.

According to The Citizen, Chippa has lost five games, drawn three, and won just once this season, with their lone victory coming in their first game, a 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United.

Hunt and his Chippa United team lost 1-0 to a Cape Town City side in their most recent DStv Premiership match at the Cape Town Stadium, with the team scoring in the 89th minute to earn maximum points after their loss in the MTN8 final.

Siviwe Chippa Mpengesi is notorious for his hasty dismissals of coaches; yet, despite Hunt's dismal start to the 2021/22 season, he recently came out in support of the former Bidvest Wits coach, Sport24 reports.

"Patience is important as it is a prime mediator of success in any sport, especially team sports like soccer. As owners, we are in this thing for the long haul, and we are not looking for quick fixes at all," said Mpengesi.

