Soweto derby: Kaizer Chiefs get the better of Orlando Pirates in tough match

The Kaizer Chiefs have reason to celebrate after winning 2 - 1 against the Orlando Pirates in Soweto

The Soweto Derby was highly anticipated and was played in an empty stadium as SAFA are still working out how to hold games safely

The hero of the day for the Chiefs was undoubtedly Keagan Dolly who scored all of their points on the day

Kaizer Chiefs faced off against Orlando Pirates in an empty stadium in the much anticipated Soweto Derby.

The Chiefs defeated the Pirates 2 - 1 in a nail-biting match. SAFA was still investigating how to host a match with spectators in a Covid 19 safe manner.

The Kaizer Chiefs have beaten the Orlando Pirates in Soweto. Photo credit: @KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs are now ahead of the Orlando Pirates on the log following the match.

Keagan Dolly was the key to Amakhosi's win after he scored the team's two goals.

Linda Mntambo scored the Buccaneers only goal after an error from the keeper.

This is what Mzansi had to say about the match

@MWTlali:

"Khama Billiat is enjoying himself this season, there's still a room for improvement, he must work on his finishing, could've been on 8 if not 9 goals by now.

But so far so good, am happy with his contribution. Dolly's signing really helped to wake the beast in him."

@FabAcademic:

"By the way what have you guys been saying about @KaizerChiefs? Well, the Soweto derby is now done! Can you say that again? Woman shrugging #KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life ✌"

@DisaneSabelo:

"Let us not shade away from the fact that we were denied a penalty. Hlatshwayo committed a foul inside the box, that was a clear handball #Amakhosi4Life."

Source: Briefly.co.za