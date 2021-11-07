Premier League Manager Sacked Hours After Leading His Club to Victory

Daniel Farke was appointed Norwich City manager back in 2017 and has twice helped the club earn promotion to the EPL

However, Norwich tough start to the season in the topflight saw him shown the door

Farke's sacking came only hours after guiding the Canaries to their first win of the season against Brentford

Norwich City have sacked Daniel Farke as manager despite helping the club secure their first victory of the season.

Daniel Farke was appointed Norwich City manager back in 2017 and has twice helped the club earn promotion to the EPL.

The newly-promoted side stunned Brentford 2-1 in their match week 11 but Farke still paid the price for their poor run of results.

The German was appointed Norwich boss back in 2017 and managed to lead them back to the Premier League in his second season in charge.

However, they were relegated to the Championship straight after their promotion before regaining topflight status again during the 2020/21 season.

However, the Carrow Road-based outfit have been struggling to post favourable results since their promotion and were winless in 10 of their opening matches of the season.

The woeful run of results left them battling relegation before they finally had their first taste of victory over Brentford.

But that was not still able to save Farke's job, with Norwich announcing his departure soon after the win.

In a statement released on Saturday, the club said Farke would leave his role immediately pending the appointment of a substantial replacement.

"Norwich City can confirm that head coach Daniel Farke has left the club with immediate effect. Daniel departs Carrow Road having overseen 208 competitive games at the helm across a four-and-a-half-year spell," Norwich said in a statement.

On his part, sporting director Stuart Webber admitted the decision to dismiss Farke was not an easy one to make but it was necessary.

“In continuing to demand the very best for our football club, this decision was not an easy one," he said.

“I know how determined Daniel and his staff were to succeed at this level, but we feel that now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status," he added.

