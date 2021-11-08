Vinicius Junior has been in fine form for Spanish club Real Madrid so far this season scoring nine goals already

The Brazilian youngster’s contract will run until 2025, but Los Blancos are now preparing to offer him a new world record deal

Reports add that the Spanish club will offer the Brazilian a 7-year contract with a £940m release clause etched in it

Spanish giants Real Madrid are now planning to reward Vinicius Junior with a mouthwatering contract following his blistering form for the club so far.

SPORTbible are reporting that the forward will be handed a new world record contract extension with a staggering £940 million release clause.

The 21-year-old who has been in fine form this season has scored nine goals in 16 appearances as he now becomes a key member of Carlo Ancelloti squad.

His contract with Los Blancos ends in the summer of 2025, but Real Madrid are looking to pinning him down for a longer time.

Vinicius arrived in Spain in the summer of 2018, and almost immediately began turning heads after scoring in his debut La Liga season.

It is believed that the Brazilian, as well as compatriot, Rodrygo are the future of Madrid to the point that players like Eden Hazard are struggling to break into the starting lineup.

A massive release clause of £940million, according to ABC Spain via 90min, shows how highly they rate the youngster.

Moreover, if Vinicius does sign the contract, it will become the highest release clause fee in world football.

