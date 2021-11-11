Edison Cavani reportedly refused to let go of his No.7 shirt to Jadon Sancho when the youngster arrived from Dortmund during the summer

Edison Cavani reportedly refused to hand Jado Sancho his No.7 short following his big summer money move from Dortmund, The Sun.

However, the Uruguayan gave up his shirt for Cristiano Ronaldo who arrived at Old Trafford on deadline day.

Edison Cavani refused giving up his No.7 shirt for Jadon Sancho before Ronaldo's arrival. Photo by Mathew Peters

The story behind Cavani's No.7 shirt

Reports from The Athletic claims the veteran striker was not happy with the news going the rounds about him handing his No.7 shirt to the newly signed 21-year-old.

The youngster had been promised he would get the legendary No.7 shirt when negotiations were ongoing during the summer transfer window.

On the other hand, Cavani had his deal at the Theatre of Dreams extended by a further year by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And when the issue of Cavani giving up his shirt for Sancho, he held on to it and the No.25 shirt was eventually given to the £73million star.

Solskjaer commends cavani for giving Ronaldo his No.7 shirt

But the former Paris saint-Germain star did not hesitate in giving Rooanldo his shirt which was commended by Solskjaer

Solskjaer said after deadline day:

“Edinson has been remarkable. Cristiano spoke with Edinson and they spoke to each other.

“And to pass on his shirt just shows the respect he’s got for Cristiano, but also Cristiano speaking to Edinson shows the respect the other way.”

