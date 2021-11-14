Ghana have beaten South Africa 1-0 and will head off to the playoffs at the 2020 World Cup in Qatar after they beat Bafana Bafana

Unfortunately, South Africa was not the better team on the day and was unable to get the better of their African neighbours

South Africa will have to wait for the next Soccer World Cup before they get a shot at the trophy

Ghana has qualified to the playoffs to the 2020 World Cup in Qatar after defeating South African 1-0 on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Stars of Ghana started the game on a good note knowing very well that a win will take them to the play-offs.

The four-time African champions playing at home started pressing for the opener as they won the midfield battle.

South Africa has failed to qualify for the Soccer World Cup.

Source: Twitter

The South Africans were resolute at the back but Ghana committed more men upfront.

The pressure piled by Ghana won them a corner-kick on the 32nd minute and the home side got a penalty after Daniel Amartey was brought down in the box while trying to pounce on the second ball.

Ghana captain stepped forward to take the kick and he sent the South African goalkeeper the wrong way to put Milovan Rajevac's side ahead.

The South Africans after conceding pushed more bodies upfront but Ghana defended their lines to go into the break with a 1-0 lead.

The teams began the second half looking to break each other's defence but it was Ghana that created clear chances but they failed to put the ball at the back of the net.

The South Africans stuck to their game plan as they pushed Ghana back.

The away side-mounted intense pressure on the home side but they held their guns to win the game after 3 minutes of time added on.

Ghana thus qualified with a superior goal difference after the two teams tied on 13 points.

