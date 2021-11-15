Addison Whelan had a memorable night during Portugal’s draw with Ireland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The 11-year-old girl dashed unto the pitch to embrace five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo who handed her his match shirt

Contrary to reports that the little pitch-invader had been fined, the Football Association for Ireland has announced that she won’t receive any fine

The Football Association for Ireland has announced that young fan Addison Whelan who beat security to meet with Cristiano Ronaldo and receiving his shirt will not be fined, SunSport reports.

Earlier reports had it that for racing onto the pitch, the 11-year-old girl was handed a fine of €3,000 which she says her father would gladly pay.

Following Portugal’s 0-0 draw with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, the young girl ran onto the pitch to meet with her idol Ronaldo.

Addison Whelan hugs Cristiano Ronaldo's match-shirt. Photo: Tim Clayton

Source: Getty Images

Despite being frustrated all night by the Irish defence, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner embraced the girl who beat the security operatives stationed inside the stadium.

The Portuguese captain in his disappointment still showed class in handing her his priceless shirt which Irish keeper Gavin Buzunu had asked for.

And now the Irish FA has announced that Addison will not be fined for her action, adding that she will get tickets see her heroes Arsenal play in London

The statement reads via Independent.ie:

“The FAI can confirm that young fan Addison Whelan will not face any fine for approaching Cristiano Ronaldo and receiving his shirt at the end of the Republic of Ireland-Portugal FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday night.

“We want to reassure Addison that of course she will not face any fine for running onto the pitch and asking for Ronaldo’s jersey.”

