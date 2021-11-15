Cassper Nyovest took to social media to announce that his next guest on The Braai Show is going to be coach Rulani Mokwena

Fans are excited about the episode and can't wait to hear what the Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach has to share

Social media users commented on the news with some being happy that they can't predict who will be appearing on the show

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena is going to be telling his story on The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest and the fans are super hyped about it. Cassper took to social media to share the news with his followers. He tweeted:

"Masandawana!!! This week on #TheBraaiShowWithCass, we have the one and only Coach Rulani Mokwena!!! Set your reminders for Wednesday 18:00 on SABC 1!"

Rulani Mokwena is going to be making an appearance on 'The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest'. Image: @casspernyovest, @coach_rulani

Source: Twitter

Many would like to hear from Mokwena and are excited to be seeing him on Cassper's show. The young coach has proved himself to be a force to be reckoned with, especially following his time at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mokwena trended recently for his speech at the MTN8 final to the players, where he spoke about the Class of 1976 and encouraged them to show the same fighting spirit. Sundowns then went on to lift the trophy and it was a title that had eluded them for many years.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out the reactions to Rulani Mokwena being on The Braai Show below:

@Bhongo_Tobela said:

"#TheBraaiShowWithCass I'm a Pirates fan but that coach is king."

@naskay_official commented:

"Let us just be honest. #TheBraaiShowWithCass is the coolest and an enjoyable TV show. Bringing sense on our TV screens."

@VhothatoP said:

"George Maluleka should come along... He is very good ka braaing."

@ausiNolo commented:

"Eish Malome, Eskom needs to behave."

@lizo_swana said:

"WOW, I didn’t see this one coming if I’m being honest. S/O to you bro for not being predictable."

Cassper Nyovest names who his favourite footballer of all time is

Briefly News previously reported that when it comes to football, there has been a long-standing debate about who is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The argument about who the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) is has continued for a decade now and Cassper Nyovest weighed in with his thoughts.

It was a massive night in the UEFA Champions League and it was looking like Manchester United wouldn't make it to the finish line - but a goal in the dying minutes from Cristiano Ronaldo saved the day.

Cassper Nyovest was impressed with Ronaldo's performance in the match and took to social media to rave about the Portuguese international.

Source: Briefly.co.za