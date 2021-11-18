Former Orlando Pirates star Patrick Phungwayo was arrested for housebreaking and armed robbery as media reports suggest

The former Bafana Bafana star, Phungwayo, is said to have been involved in various crimes including car hijacking and he was arrested by the Hawks

The 33-year-old former Free State Stars left-back is expected to appear in court for a number of charges as per Car Trackerz

The latest news reaching Briefly News’ sports desk is that former Orlando Pirates defender Patrick Phungwayo has been arrested for being in possession of stolen goods. According to a social media post by Vehicle Trackerz, the former left-back was held by the Hawks for various.

It is mentioned that the former Free State Stars defender was in possession of the stolen property and faces charges including hijacking, and housebreaking. The Twitter post also indicates the ‘Boka’ was involved in the car hijacking of an Audi vehicle that was stolen in Bramley.

At the same time, the Kia vehicle was taken in Linden. Social media users are weighing on the news and Briefly News went online to pick up a few reactions. Vehicle Trackerz wrote:

“Former Bafana Bafana & Orlando Pirates footballer Patrick Phungwayo has been arrested by the Hawks for hijacking, armed robbery & housebreaking. Audi was hijacked in Bramley & Kia stolen in Linden.”

@KingK1085 said:

“PSL players including most Chiefs and Pirates players don't get paid enough to have savings that will last them 20 years (between retirement 35years to pension 60years), In fact, most PSL players don't get paid enough to have savings that will last them 2 years after retirement.”

@LethoFB said:

“Even Thabo Matlaba was involved in a shootout some years back while a Pirates player. Something is cooking at that team!”

@ohsnapits sid:

“My problem with SA is how easy it is to be a criminal, because you know chances are slim to be caught. Phungwayo was unlucky here. This shouldn't be the case.”

@Thokosithole11 said:

“Clubs must start forcing these players to save half their salary for retirement.”

A football publication such as Soccer Laduma reported that the Alexandra-born ex-Bafana Bafana defender was set to appear in court. The publication quoted the Hawks:

“Three firearms, housebreaking implements, gloves, balaclavas and a stolen television set, as well as cellphones, were found inside the vehicle. The Audi had false registration plates and was robbed in Bramley earlier this year.”

DailySun has it that the former Bidvest Wits star was held behind bars for housebreaking. The daily publication has it that the 33-year-old was arrested in 2017 for assault and attempted murder.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari suspended from the club due to police charges

In a related story, Briefly News published that after being charged by the police on Monday morning, Orlando Pirates confirmed that midfielder Ben Motshwari has been suspended.

The nature of Motshwari's offence was not disclosed by the Buccaneers, but it was bad enough for them to take drastic measures against the 30-year-old.

“Orlando Pirates football club can confirm that it has suspended midfielder Ben Motshwari after being charged by the police this morning,” said the club in a statement.

