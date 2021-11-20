Kevin De Bruyne is the latest player to contract Covid-19 after returning from international duties with Belgium

The 30-year-old played in his country's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Wales during the nine-day break

Pep Guardiola has revealed that the midfielder would miss City games against Everton and Paris Saint-Germain

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Man City star player Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for Covid-19 after the international break, Sky, The Guardian.

The Belgian midfielder was in action and scored for his country during their 1-1 draw with Wales at the Millenium Stadium.

Pep Guardiola reveals Man City star player Kevin De Bruyne has contracted COVD-19 and will be out for ten days. Image: Man City FC

The 30-year-old will also not be available for City's dicey trip to Goodison Park to play Everton in a Premier League encounter.

The mercurial midfielder will also miss the Citizens' crucial Champion League clash with Paris-Saint-Germain in the coming week.

De Bruyne could return for City when face West Ham United who knocked them out of the League Cup on November 28.

Guardiola's statement on De Bruyne

And Guardiola has officially confirmed that De Bruyne tested positive for the deadly disease after returning from international duty.

Spanish gaffer Guardiola reveals:

"Unfortunately, Kevin got a positive test for Covid in Belgium.

"He will be isolated for 10 days.

"Forget about fitness, forget about momentum. Now he is positive and now he has to recover well. The human being is more important than anything else."

The defending Premier League champions are currently second on the log behind leaders Chelsea in the English top-flight division.

