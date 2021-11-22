Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he will be looking to move back t Norway after his dismissal at Man United

The sacked United tactician divulged he wants to make up for lost time with his family after a challenging period at the helm of affairs at Old Trafford

Solskjaer was subsequently replaced by former teammate Michale Carrick who will be in charge as the caretaker manager

Immediate former Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he will be returning to his home country of Norway following his sacking at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he will be looking to move back t Norway after his dismissal at Man United. Photo: The Sun.

Solskjaer was handed marching orders on Sunday, November 21, just hours after leading United to a 4-1 humiliating defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Following recent defeats against Liverpool and Man City, the loss against the Hornets proved to be the final straw for the Norwegian.

And when asked what his immediate plans are after the sack, Solskjaer divulged he will now be looking to spend time with his family to make up for the time lost.

"I’ll spend some time with my family. That’s been probably the most difficult part, through the pandemic, with Norway being open and here being closed, my family moved back to Norway and the young one, he loves it back there, so we’ve lived apart. So, I’ll spend some time with them." he said.

He, however, was quick to reveal he has an itching desire to return to football management at some stage.

"I’m a hundred per cent sure to create a football environment, that’s where I’m good at and at some point, I’ll probably be back [working in football]," he added.

Solskjaer departs Old Trafford without winning any trophies across his three-year spell as manager - missing out narrowly on some - including the Europa League title last season where United lost on penalties to Villarreal.

His former teammate Michael Carrick has since been appointed as the caretaker as the club looks for a substantive replacement.

