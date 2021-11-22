Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has uploaded a short video clip of him in action for Bafana Bafana back in 2013

The veteran Chiefs netminder, Khune, can be seen collecting an aerial ball with ease before showing his exceptional ball distribution skills

Football fans are reacting to the clip and many still call him the nation’s finest and want him back in action for Amakhosi

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune continues to be sidelined at the club but his presence on social media is intact and the fans still show him love. Itu headed online to share a video clip of him in action for Bafana Bafana.

The viral video on Instagram shows him making a brilliant save before displaying his superb distribution skills. The video is receiving all the positive reactions from his fans and Briefly News takes a look at the comments.

There’s no doubt that Khune remains a favourite when it comes to fans choosing goalkeepers both at Amakhosi and on the national side. The veteran netminder was in action for the South Africans when they hosted the CAF African Cup of Nations in 2013 under the guidance of coach Gordon Igesund.

The hosts played to a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde at FNB Stadium. The 34-year-old wrote on his page:

“Batlogele maan #Distribution101 #AFCON2013 #HomeSoil”

Football fans are reacting to Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s video. Image: @ItuKhune32/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@Bongumenzi said:

“Class is permanent.”

@M,s_Dhlameansa said:

“Mzansi's number one #abantu_bayashesha_ukukhohlwa”

@GabrielMakgopa said:

“Lols skaba sheba skipper.”

@Itumeleng_Mhlongo said:

“Captain my captain, Distribution 101.”

@Siphesihlemzimela said:

“Top Dawgs the passer from post.”

@Moses_Mamabolo said:

“And I don’t understand gore why o sa tseni.”

@Mzuh_vumvum said:

“Mzansi number one, Mzansi's finest.”

@Zintlemocia said:

“Best goalkeeper in the world.”

@Maakegodfrey said:

“He is no longer the same but he'll bounce back.”

@Mgcwamasiphokuhle said:

“The best to ever do it!”

Itumeleng Khune shows off superb save, explains why he’s Kaizer Chiefs' #1

In a related story, Briefly News reported that he is one of the most celebrated goalkeepers in South Africa and Itumeleng Khune has just dropped a photo showing his acrobatic skills.

This comes as Kaizer Chiefs are in the final stages of their preparations for the CAF Champions League semi-final encounter away from home. The Amakhosi netminder is expected to man the goalposts when they face Wydad Casablanca on Saturday night at 9pm.

Khune has shared a picture on Twitter showing him in training and producing a superb save, thus highlighting agility and diving skills.

Source: Briefly.co.za