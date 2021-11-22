The Premier League week 12 round of matches saw the top three teams secure wins in their respective matches

Man United's loss to Watford cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job while Arsenal's impressive unbeaten run was ended at Anfield

The race for the title continues to hot up as Chelsea maintain their four-point lead at the top of the table

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Man United recorded the biggest loss from the week 12 matches played in the English Premier League over the weekend.

The results and positions and week 12 round of matches

The Red Devils travelled to Vicarage Road and lost by 4-1 which resulted in the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United dropped to eighth while the Hornets are in 16th place.

EPL Week 12: Man United sack Solskjaer, Conte, Gerrard and Smith win first games as managers Photo by John Walton, Ryan Pierse and Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: UGC

Chelsea maintained their lead at the top of the table following a 3-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power stadium.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Defending champions Man City also got a 3-0 win over Everton as they retain their spot in second while Liverpool are third after ending Arsenal's impressive unbeaten run in a 4-0 win at Anfield.

Steven Gerard started his managerial campaign with Aston Villa on a winning note as they Brighton by 2-0 to end Villa's five-match losing run in the league to stay in 15th.

Norwich City got their second win of the season, their first under new manager Dean Smith in a 2-1 over Southampton at Carrow Road but remain second from the bottom.

Antonio Conte also got his first win under his belt as Spurs boss in a hard-earned win over Leeds United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to move ahead of United.

There were two six-goal thrillers on matchday 12 in the Premier League with Brentford and Newcastle playing a 3-3 draw as well the same scoreline in the Burnley versus Crystal Palace game.

West Ham dropped to fourth following the 1-0 loss to Wolves as Molineux outfit are behind Arsenal in sixth position.

The amount of money Man United were forced to pay Solskjaer after sackingn

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reportedly pocket a mouthwatering £7.5m (about R160m) payout from Man United after he was sacked as manager.

Solskjaer was shown the door at Old Trafford on Sunday, November 21, barely hours after United were humiliated 4-1 by Watford at Vicarage Road.

His sacking came after weeks of immense pressure occasioned by the Red Devils' woeful run of results which included heavy defeats to rivals Liverpool and Man City.

The Old Trafford dwellers had managed just one win in seven Premier League outings, leaving them 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Source: Briefly.co.za