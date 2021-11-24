Ben Chilwell's knee inury duiring Chelsea's win over Juventus is believed would keep him out for the rest of the season

The 24-year-old was substituted in the Champions League game at Stamford Bridge after hurting himself when he went past Adrien Rabiot

The England defender has undergone a scan and the result would determine the extent of damage and the number of weeks will be spending on the sidelines

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ben Chilwell's remarkable season could be coming to an end after he sustained a knee injury during Chelsea's 4-0 win overJuventus in the Champions League, The Sun.

How Chilwell got himself injured

The Blues fear that the Englishman has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament which would come as a huge blow to the west London club.

Ben Chilwell could miss the rest of the season after jarring his knee during encounter with Juventus Image: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC

Source: UGC

The 24-year-old was helped out of the pitch with 19 minutes left on the clock after jarring his leg when he went past Adrien Rabiot.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The England international will undergo scans and the result could be a devastating blow for the European champions.

Chelsea's campaign this season in the Premier league and the Champions League have been convincing and losing Chilwell affect their chances this season.

The former Leicester City star has scored three goals in the Premier League and seem to have won his place in Chelsea's left-back position ahead of Marcos Alonso.

Alonso recently returned from injury and will have the chance to cement his place back in Thomas Tuchel's squad while Chilwell will be revovering.

The Blues went through to the knockout stages of the Champions League after avenging their first leg defeat top Juventus in style at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea offered chance to sign Juventus star wanted by Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

Earlier, Briefly News reported that The Blues were desperate to reinforce their defensive options in the summer and had set their sights on landing Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

However, despite coming close to signing the promising defender, the west Londoners missed out on him after Sevilla raised their asking price.

While Chelsea are still believed to be interested in Kounde, Metro UK reports his valuation of £68 million could be a put-off.

It is for this reason the European champions are now exploring alternatives and could now make a move for De Ligt.

According to Goal, Juventus will not stand in the way for the Dutchman as they are keen on a deal as they want his huge £280,000-a-week salary off their wage bill.

Source: Briefly.co.za