Man United Star Ronaldo Sets Another unbeatable Record in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score three late winning goals in the Champions League competition

The Portuguese superstar has scored six goals in five matches in the elite competition this season for United

The five-time Ballon Ballon d'Or winner netted all his late winners against Villarreal twice and Atalanta

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to raise the bar in the Champions League as he became the first player to score three later winners in the competition, The Sun.

Summary of Ronaldo's last-minute winners in this season's Champions League

The Man United striker broke the deadlock in the 78th minute against Villarreal after capitalizing on a defensive error.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score 3 last-minute goals in the Champions League. Photo by Maria Jose Segovia/DeFodi Images

Source: UGC

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also netted a late winner in their last game against Atalanta helping the Red Devils earn a priceless point in September after coming from behind twice.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Portugal international was also on hand to score a 95th-minute winner in the 2-1 win over Villarreal at Old Trafford back in October.

Opta confirmed Ronaldo's feat:

"Ronaldo's strike against Villarreal was the third time he has scored a match-winning goal in the final 15 minutes of a Champions League match this season - the most by a player in a single season in the competition (excluding extra-time)."

Ronaldo was on target in United's first game away to Swiss side Young Boys when he opened the scoring in the 13th minute.

The ex-Real Madrid and Juventus forward was the hero again with equalisers in first-half and second-half stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 draw.

Former Arsenal star reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo signing caused Solskjaer sack

Briefly News also reported that famous Arsenal star Paul Merson has lashed out at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blaming the ousted manager over re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford.

Merson also pointed out the use of Jadon Sancho days after the Norwegian tactician was shown the exit door at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United on the transfer deadline day and he has been impressive as he saved them a couple of times with late goals in Europe against Villarreal and Atalanta in the Champions League.

Source: Briefly.co.za