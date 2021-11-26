Ronaldinho has landed himself in hot waters again after failing to pay maintenance fee for his estranged girlfriend

The Brazilian legend has been given a court order to pay up his debt before 1 December, or risk heavy penalties

The former Barcelona and AC Milan star was arrested along ith his brother for using a fake passport in Paraguay last year

Ronaldinho has failed to meet up with the maintenance payment with his former girlfriend Priscilla Coelho, Daily Mail.

The whole Ronaldinho story

The Brazilian legend has been warned he could be sent back to jail if he does not settle his debt on or before 1 Decemeber, 2021, and should be ready to forefit his assets or go to prison.

Priscilla's lawyer Bruno Medrado told Brazilian newspaper Extra: "Right now he has to pay up."

The 41-year-old is understood to have received a summon from the court to notify him to pay his maintenance on 11 Novermber, after several failed attempts to get in touch with him.

Officials are said to have handed Ronaldinho a court summons so he could be formally notified about the maintenance payment deadline on November 11 after several failed attempts to track him down.

The World Cup winner and former Barcelona superstar is currently believed to be in Dubai.

Priscilla is believed to have started dated Ronaldinho during his spell with Belo Horizonte club Atletico Mineiro.

She was demanding money from the former Brazilian international as was awarded £13,500 in maintenance a month.

