Pep Guardiola has disclosed that it is unfair for football fans to say Lionel Messi does not deserve the 2021 Ballon d’Or

The former Barcelona manager applauded France Football for going ahead to reward the Argentine a seventh Ballon d’Or title

Football ball fans are divided over the decision to reward Messi the prize yet again, as many claim it belonged to Robert Lewandowski

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has expressed disappointment at critics who claim Lionel Messi should not have been awarded the 2021 Ballon d’Or, Sport Skeeda reports.

France Football had, on Monday November 29, handed Messi a seventh Ballon d’or award, a decision which has generated lots of controversies among football fans.

But Guardiola who managed Messi during their time at Spanish club Barcelona insisted that no one can say it was unfair that the award went to Messi.

Pep Guardiola says Messi deserves the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

With Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski missing out on the coveted prize last year, many claim the Polish striker should have been handed the award.

And as the debates continue to generate comments, Guardiola says it is unfair to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

He said via Sportal:

"Don't ask me about that, it is what is is. We can never say it's unfair that [Lionel] Messi wins the Ballon d'Or. It's a show, a nice business to make football more entertainment. A big compliment to Alexia [Putellas], Pedri, Leo."

Many believe Lewandowski deserved to win the award last year when France Football decided against handing out the accolade on the back of the pandemic.

