Ballon d'Or organizers have disclosed that they are thinking the possibility of awarding the 2020 award to Robert Lewandowski

The Bayern Munich striker lost the 2021 edition to Lionel Messi and football fans around the world are not happy

2020 edition of the Ballon d'Or was canceled because of Coronavirus in which Robert would have been named winner

People in charge of the Ballon d'Or award have stated clearly that they are thinking about the possibility of giving the 2020 crown to Robert Lewandowski following Messi's comment.

Robert Lewandowski was in the best form of his career last season and football fans were expecting the Bayern Munich star to be named winner of the Ballon d'Or.

However, the organizers decided to cancel the gala night due to the disturbance of COVID-19 thereby denying Robert Lewandowski the chance to win the award.

Robert Lewandowski at the 2021 Ballon d'Or gala night. Photo by FRANCK FIFE

There were high expectations of Robert Lewandowski winning the award this year, but he was beaten by Lionel Messi who is now having seven Ballon d'Or in his cabinets.

What did Lionel Messi say after winning?

Lionel Messi who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain explained that Robert Lewandowski deserved to win the 2020 Ballon d'Or urging the organizers to do something about it.

According to the latest report on Mirror and Bulinews, Ballon d'Or chief Pascal Ferre admitted that they would consider Messi's request.

Pascal Ferre's reaction on 2020 Ballon d'Or

"What Messi said was nice and clever. I think we do not have to make very quick decisions. We can think about it and at the same time we should respect the history of the Ballon d'Or, which is based on voting.

"We can't be sure if Lewandowski would have won the Ballon D'Or last year. We can't know because there was no vote. But, to be honest, Lewandowski would have had a great chance of winning last year."

Bayern Munich striker attacks blasts French Football officials for awarding Ballon d’Or to Lionel Messi

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller lamented over French Football’s decision to award on November 29.

The German striker was not impressed after his club teammate Robert Lewandowski was ignored and the prestigious prize handed to former Barcelona captain Messi.

Messi extended his Ballon d’Or awards to seven and Muller blasted journalists who voted for the winner of the prestigious prize.

