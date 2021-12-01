How Man United Could Line up Vs Arsenal without 4 Key Players

Michael Carrick could stick with the 4-3-1-2 formation that he employed against Chelsea when Man United host Arsenal

However, he is sure to make a couple of changes to the team that settled for the the1-1 draw, with Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo starting

United head into the clash a somewhat turnaround following the recent sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Man United will welcome back Harry Maguire as they host old foes Arsenal in match week 14 on Thursday, December 2.

Michael Carrick could stick with the 4-3-1-2 formation that he employed against Chelsea when Man United host Arsenal. photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The match will see Michael Carrick once again take charge in the dugout with newly-appointed United boss Ralf Rangnick yet to have his visa situation sorted.

This will be Carrick's third match as the Red Devils' caretaker boss, with the former midfielder managing to register encouraging results in the previous two.

The most recent outing saw United hold rivals, Chelsea, to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, with the vital point helping them climb to eighth on the log.

Thursday clash against Arsenal will see Carrick miss the services of up to four key players including Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, and Luke Shaw who is a major doubt.

David de Gea is sure to retain his place between the sticks, with Maguire and Victor Lindelof taking charge at the heart of defence.

There is an outside chance Carrick could stick with the 4-3-1-2 formation, with Nemanja Matic, Fred, and Scott McTominay commanding the midfield.

Bruno Fernandes would then act as the creative hub up the pitch, with Jadon Sancho forming part of the attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped to the bench against Chelsea could return to the starting lineup in place of Marcus Rashford to lead the goal hunt.

Possible Man United line up vs Arsenal:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles

Midfielders: Matic, Fred, McTominay

Attack: Fernandes, Ronaldo, Sancho

