Antonio Conte enjoyed success with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan, winning league titles with all these teams

The Italian, currently the manager at Tottenham, says his latest assignment is his toughest one yet

Spurs are currently ninth on the log but can move to sixth with a win over Brentford today

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Antonio Conte has admitted that managing Tottenham Hotspur is the biggest challenge of his career yet.

Antonio Conte says the Tottenham job is his biggest challenge yet as manager. Photo: Getty.

Source: UGC

After an eye-opening first four weeks in charge characterized by mixed fortunes, Conte has been made aware of the daunting task ahead of him.

Only last week, the Italian said the club’s level “was not high” after a shock defeat in the Europa Conference League to minions NS Mura.

Having experienced success with Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan, Conte believes getting Tottenham to the very top is his toughest challenge yet.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Biggest challenge, yes. But as I said in Mura, I'm not scared about this," Conte said ahead of a tricky Premier League fixture against Brentford on Thursday, December 2.

"I have a lot of enthusiasm. When I arrive here, I enjoy the situation. I enjoy to work with the players, I enjoy to speak with the club, I enjoy creating a good base. Now the most important thing is this - to create a good base and then to build something important.

When Conte won the Premier League with Chelsea, Tottenham, under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, were his closest rivals who finished second.

"We need a bit of time but I'm sure we can improve a lot and give satisfaction to our fans. But this is a big challenge for me. This is a big challenge for the club. This is a big challenge for the players. For everybody."

The Italian was also critical of Tottenham’s board for failing to refresh their squad early enough.

"The club, in the last years, has been slipping," he said. "If I compare Tottenham to when I was in Chelsea, Tottenham was very, very competitive, was a really, really strong team.

At the moment, Conte says his focus is on rebuilding the team.

Spurs injury woes

As far as squad depth is concerned, Spurs do not have many options with a grueling run of fixtures on the horizon.

Notably, Christian Romero’s hamstring injury is worse than initially feared and he will not be able to play again until 2022.

Romero is set to miss at least 10 games between now and January 2.

The huge amount of money Ralf Rangnick is set to pocket as new Man United boss

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the new Man United new manager Ralf Rangnick is reportedly set to pocket an eyewatering £8 million per year (about R17 million) at Old Trafford.

Rangnick is set to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis until the end of the season following the sacking of the Norwegian.

Source: Briefly.co.za