Thomas Tuchel Responds to Calls to Drop Key Chelsea Star After West Ham Defeat

Edouard Mendy was at fault during Chelsea's 3-2 defeat against rivals West Ham United at the London Stadium

The Senegalese conceded a penalty in the first half before Arthur Masuake caught him for West Ham's winner

Chelsea's defeat saw them lose their spot on the summit of the Premier League standings and now sit third on the log

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has dismissed calls from a section of fans and pundits to drop Edouard Mendy following his side's 3-2 defeat to West Ham.

Edouard Mendy was at fault during Chelsea's 3-2 defeat against rivals West Ham United at the London Stadium. Image: Alex Pantlin.

Source: UGC

Mendy has managed to establish himself as one of the most solid shot-stoppers across Europe since his switch to Stamford Bridge from Rennes in 2020.

However, he had a game to forget during the Blues' trip to West Ham as he conceded a penalty midway through the match after he brought down Jarrod Bowen in the area.

With the scores 2-2 and three minutes left on the clock, the Senegalese was caught out for the Hammers' winner as he could not adjust in time to keep at bay Arthur Masuaku's miss-hit cross.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

His two costly mistakes generated mixed reactions, with some fans and pundits suggesting it is about time the 29-year-old is dropped.

But when asked if he would consider that, Tuchel noted that is not on his cards.

"I don’t think so," the Blues boss noted.

The German tactician was also quick to hit at individual mistakes by his charges that have seen his side drop crucial points.

"Five [goals conceded] in three [games] is not the problem, three in one game is the problem,’ said Tuchel," he added.

Chelsea's defeat against West Ham saw them drop to third on the log with 33 points, one behind Liverpool who secured a 1-0 hard-fought win over Wolves.

Man City are now currently leading the charts with 35 points after sealing a 3-1 crucial win over Watford at Vicarage Road.

Ralf Rangnick identifies first United signing

Earlier, Briefly News reported that RB Leipzig star Amadou Haidara could reportedly become Ralf Rangnick's first signing at Man United.

Rangnick was reportedly named the new United boss to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who was sacked after a string of poor results.

The German's appointment was confirmed last Monday and he is set to take charge until the end of the season.

It is understood the tactician is unlikely to spend heavily in the upcoming winter transfer window, with United already boasting of a strong squad depth.

Source: Briefly.co.za