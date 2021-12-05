Ralf Rangnick Identifies His First Man United Signing After Taking Charge

Ralf Rangnick is believed to be keen to land RB Leipzig star Amadou Haidara in January

Rangnick is said to have already held talks with Haidara's agent over a possible Man United move

The Malian's release clause at RB Leipzig will come into effect in the summer

RB Leipzig star Amadou Haidara could reportedly become Ralf Rangnick's first signing at Man United.

Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rangnick was reportedly named the new United boss to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who was sacked after a string of poor results.

The German's appointment was confirmed last Monday and he is set to take charge until the end of the season.

It is understood the tactician is unlikely to spend heavily in the upcoming winter transfer window, with United already boasting of a strong squad depth.

However, Metro UK reports the Red Devils could bring in Haidara in January should they be ready to splash £32million for the striker.

The Leipzig ace who has a dream to play in the Premier League has a release clause that will come into effect in the summer.

It is believed Rangnick has already spoken to Haidara's agent, Volker Struth, over a potential switch of his client to Old Trafford and a deal has already been agreed.

But with the Africa Cup of Nations now underway, it could represent a barrier for the Malian to complete the EPL move.

Rangnick, meanwhile, has already outlined his vision for United, revealing his desire is to turn the club into a highly pressing team.

"I cannot turn the players we have into the pressing monsters I want them to be within two, three, or four weeks," the experienced tactician was quoted saying.

"You have to be aware of what kind of players you have and where they stand," he added.

6 players set for Man United exit

Earlier, Briefly News reported a number of Man United the club following the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as manager.

Edinson Cavani headlines a list of United players who could switch clubs in the coming months with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

Jesse Lingard, Digo Dalot, and Anthony Martial are also believed to be on the verge of leaving.

