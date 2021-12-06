Lionel Messi scooped his seventh Ballon d’Or title on Monday November 29, which has generated debate among football fans

While many applaud the Argentine star for the achievement, many believe the 2021 edition should have been handed to Robert Lewandowski

As fans continue to brand Messi as the greatest of all time, the former Barcelona captain has stated that he does not know whom the greatest it

Argentine legend Lionel Messi has stated emphatically that he had never tried to terms with being branded as the greatest of all time, SPORTbible reports.

The 34-year-old bagged his seventh Ballon d’Or title which reignited the debate among fans as regards whom the greatest footballer is.

Football fans are split on either side of Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, as the pair have now shared 12 Ballon d’Or titles between themselves.

Lionel Messi says he does not know whom the greatest footballer is.

So far, Messi has scored nine goals for club and country this season and has now said he does not know whom the greatest footballer is.

What did Messi say?

The former Barcelona captain told France Football:

"I never said, thought, or even tried to come to terms with this idea [of being the greatest].

"For me, just being able to be considered or cited as one of the best players in the world is more than enough. It is something that I would never have dared to imagine or dream of.

"But... I don't know how to put it so that it's not misinterpreted. It's not that I'm not interested in it, but, let's say that I don't not give much importance to all that.

"It doesn't change anything for me to be the best or not. And I never tried to be either."

