Lionel Messi left Spanish club Barcelona back in the summer and the Argentine has not been able to replicate that form since joining PSG

Best friend Luis Suarez has disclosed that the weather in the French capital is cold and that is why the Argentine is suffering

Messi won his seventh Ballon d’Or on November 29, but he is struggling at PSG having scored just four goals since his arrival

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has narrated why his pal Lionel Messi is struggling at French club Paris Saint-Germain, GOAL reports.

The South American pair are best of friends and Suarez has disclosed that the cold weather is why the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is struggling in the French capital.

Both players were teammates at Spanish side Barcelona where Messi was captain before he was ousted during the summer due to the financial status of the Catalan club.

Lionel Messi yet to hit his peak at PSG.

Source: Getty Images

Suarez was allowed to leave Barcelona for free in the summer of 2020 and a year later, Messi left to join PSG by penning a £650,000-a-week deal at PSG.

Messi’s move to France led him to reunite with ex-Barca star Neymar as he formed part of an attacking trio along with Kylian Mbappe.

But despite that Mauricio Pochettino’s side are top of the Ligue 1 standings, Messi has only managed to score four goals as he appears to be struggling to adapt.

What did Suarez say about Messi's form at PSG?

And according to Suarez, Messi is finding it difficult to settle at his new club due to the cold in France.

The Uruguayan told TNT Sports via SunSport:

“He told me that when he is playing in the cold, he suffers a lot and with the snow.

“You have to get used to what the cold weather there is like, sure."

Messi reacts after being branded the greatest of all time

Meanwhile, the Argentine legend has stated emphatically that he had with being branded as the greatest of all time.

The 34-year-old bagged his seventh Ballon d’Or title which reignited the debate among fans as regards who the greatest footballer is.

So far, Messi has scored nine goals for club and country this season and has now said he does not know who the greatest footballer is.

