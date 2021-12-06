Ralf Rangnick has heaped praises on Cristiano Ronaldo for his efforts during their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace

A number of fans and pundits have blasted the striker in recent times, saying his work rate has not helped the team

Although he failed to score against Palace, United’s interim boss Rangnick applauded the 36-year-old for his contribution

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has showered encomiums on Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo for his work rate during Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, MEN reports.

A number of football pundits have recently ripped into the striker claiming he does not make efforts in assisting his teammates.

There had been concerns at the Old Trafford about Ronaldo following past comments from the manager about the 36-year-old.

Ralf Rangnick impressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's performance vs Crystal Palace. Photo: Sebastian Frej

Rangnick was linked to signing Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to one of his former clubs in the past, but the tactician suggested that they were too old.

Ronaldo has so far scored 12 goals in 18 appearances since he returned to Manchester United, but he failed to hit the back of the net against Crystal Palace.

Rangnick expressed delight about the player.

Rangnick admitted to the BBC, reflecting on the game.

"These are the things we must improve. We need to keep clean sheets. With just the one training session, I was really impressed. We did much better than expected.

"We always tried to be on the front foot. We were never not apart from maybe the last five minutes. At all other times we were trying to keep them away from our goal. We wanted to play with two strikers, especially in the central position.

"By the way, Cristiano Ronaldo's work off the ball, chapeau."

Man Utd stars unimpressed with how Rangnick was appointed

Meanwhile, a number of Manchester United players were not impressed with how Ralf Rangnick was appointed by the club.

The 63-year-old German tactician will now take over at the club until the end of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It seems the news of Rangnick’s appointment came to many as a shock as they were not aware of the situation at Old Trafford.

Briefly News earlier reported that Ralf Rangnick has promised to ensure Man United have a successful season ahead of his imminent arrival.

United confirmed on Monday, November 29, the German tactician is set to take over as the interim manager until the end of the season.

Speaking after his appointment, Rangnick admitted he was "excited to be joining Man United" adding that he is looking forward to helping the club and players to achieve their set goals.

