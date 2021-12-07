Everton vs Arsenal went down at the Goodison Park on Monday night, but the hosts came from a goal down to win

Martin Odegaard opened the scoring for the Gunners, but Richarlison equalised before a late winner for the hosts by Demarai Gray

Rafael Bentiez's side won the game in injury time through Gray's moment of pure brilliance but the drama wasn't over there as Alex Iwobi should have scored in the closing seconds

It was fight to finish at the Goodison Park on Monday night as Everton host Arsenal in an epic English Premier League fixture, SPORTbible reports.

Demarai Gray became the hero for the Toffees following his injury time stunner to gift the hosts all three points in a highly entertaining match against the Gunners.

The host who approached the game from their dreadful performance last week needed such a morale booster as they were yet to win in their last eight games.

Demarai Gray celebrates his goal with teammates. Image: Paul Ellis

How it all went down at Goodison Park

Fans had threatened to walk out on the night due to a VAR controversy and last minute penalty missed by Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, but Gray’s winner was the major high point of the match.

With barely a minute left of the six minutes injury time played, the winger breezed through to beat two defenders and fired home to win it.

But in the first half, Everton fans planned to protest against the club’s owners and while some left their seat, the crowd actually singing in support of their team louder than previously.

On the stroke of half-time, Richarlison thought he'd grabbed the opening goal, only for VAR to rule it out for offside, and then, in injury time, Martin Odegaard made it 1-0 to the visitors.

The Brazil forward finally had one allowed in the 79th minute, as he followed up on Gray's shot, which ricocheted off the crossbar, to head past Ramsdale to make it 1-1.

Bentiez's side then took the lead in injury time through Gray's moment of pure brilliance as it ended Everton 2-1 Arsenal.

