Paulo Dybala could be leaving Juventus in January 2022 for a move to Premier League side Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp and his chiefs want to bolster their squad in January as Mohamed Salah and Mane will be going to AFCON

Dybala's current contract at Juventus will expire at the end of the season and Liverpool want to lure him to Anfield

Liverpool who are Premier League giants are reportedly interested in signing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala when the January 2022 transfer window opens.

Paulo Dybala's current deal at Juventus will expire in the summer and the Argentina international has not signed a new deal with the Old Lady.

Paulo Dybala in action for Italian side Juventus. Image: Sportinfoto/DeFodi

According to the report on UK Sun and ESPN, Liverpool chiefs are currently studying the situation of Paulo Dybala at Turin and want to explore the chance of possibly luring him to Anfield in January.

When did Paulo Dybala join Juventus?

Argentina international Paulo Dybala joined Juventus from Parma in 2015 for a fee of £36million and has been impressive since he teamed up.

He has also gone on to score 108 goals and provide 46 assists in 269 appearances for the Old Lady which is an incredible record.

Why is Liverpool chiefs looking for Dybala?

Liverpool from January 9 will miss the service of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane who will be traveling to Cameroon for the 2022 African Cup of Nations.

These two players have been helping Liverpool for years and Jurgen Klopp and his chiefs feel getting Dybala would help the team in January.

