Classy Liverpool Make Champions League History After Win Over AC Milan

Liverpool stunned Milan 2-1 in their last Group B match of the UCL to become the first EPL side to win all their Champions League group matches

Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi were both on target for the Reds, with Fikayo Tomori scoring Milan's consolation

English Premier League giants, Liverpool, have hit a new milestone in the Champions League following their 2-1 thrilling win over AC Milan on the night of Tuesday, December 7.

Jurgen Klopp has praised his Liverpool players after they made history against Italian giants AC Milan. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Reds came from a goal down to stun the Italian side at San Siro in their last Group B match of the European competition.

Having won all their first five fixtures, Liverpool were home and dry in the round of 16 of the UCL, with the Milan encounter all but a mere formality.

However, Jurgen Klopp's men used the tie to prove why a point as Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi both found the back of the net to render Fikayo Tomori's 28th-minute opener a consolation for the Serie A side.

The win saw Liverpool maintain a 100% record in the group stages of the Champions League as they inked their name in history books as the first EPL club to win all their six group matches of the European elite competition.

Metro UK reports the result means the Merseysiders picked up 18 points from their six group games, a feat no other club from the English topflight has achieved, while they have also joined an exclusive group of European giants in the process.

AC Milan, PSG, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Spartak Moscow and Real Madrid have all done it twice and are the only other teams to have had a 100% record in the group stages.

However, Ajax also joined Liverpool in the elite club after edging Sporting on Tuesday in their own fixture.

Reacting to Liverpool's feat, Klopp said he ‘could not be prouder' of his charges for the new milestone.

"And what the boys did tonight I couldn’t be more proud, to be honest. It was an incredible game, I’m so happy about so many things I saw tonight," he said.

