The Mzansi diski family is left divided by the news of former Orlando Pirates supporter Joy Chauke’s move to Royal AM

The well-known supporter, Chauke, recently dumped Pirates and joined Royal AM but many supporters feel she is just an opportunist

'Mama Joy' was spotted in the company of Shauwn Mkhize as she rubbed shoulders with the likes of Zulu Boy in a recent social media post

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African football fans are sharing contrasting remarks regarding one of the former Orlando Pirates longest-serving supporters, Joy Chauke. The flamboyant supporter recently made a shocking revelation when jumped the Sea Robbers ship to join Royal AM.

Among her reasons to join the Durban-based DStv Premiership outfit, 'Mama Joy' mentioned that she wanted to support an ambitious woman in the form of Shauwn Mkhize.

However, some football fans feel the woman is just there to earn a living and her departure from the Soweto giants is not based on footballing reasons. Briefly News looks at social media comments.

Former Orlando Pirates supporter Mama Joy is heavily criticised by football fans. Image: @MamaJoy_Chauke/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Mzansi fans react to Joy ‘Mama Joy’ Chauke’s move to Royal AM

The bubbly woman was a noticeable guest when Mkhize hosted an event at her home as she featured on the front page of True Love magazine. Chauke was also spotted on maMkhize’s Instagram page posing with the likes of Zulu Boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Dressed in the club’s colours, Chauke is seen as an A-lister among the DStv Premiership’s debutants and some feel she should not come back once her new club is relegated. They argue that she must recall what late Senzo Meyiwa did for him.

The post reads:

@Mrsatyriais said:

“I wonder how she feels when she sees the windows of her house that were paid for by Senzo. Buy her a car as well, she can't be a pedestrian any more surely?”

@Mushiniwami said:

“What about the recognition she got from her home village where the chief even gave her a huge piece of land she can build?”

@Zwelandilemtya said:

“At least she getting salary now for that not that makaraba she was given somewhere in the country.”

@uSma_nga said:

“Angabuyi when they get relegated.”

@G_Mabotjas said:

“Lol her heart is where it is she is making moola as she should and she will come back anytime she wants..Remember you can't close any doors on her comeback because you are just a fan.”

@Mmandla77 said:

“But Mama Joy is who she is because of Pirates....Pirates was a brand and will remain a superbrand even after her. Why do you think the millionaire chose her of all the fans? It's her association with a superbrand.”

Sundowns dig deep to edge Royal AM in tough DStv Premiership tie, SA reacts

In another sports story, Briefly News reported that Mamelodi Sundowns were very nearly held by a spirited Royal AM before closing out an exiting DStv Premiership clash 3-2 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

This victory takes the Chloorkop-based side, who have now gone unbeaten in 14 matches this campaign, to 34 points at the top of the table.

Royal AM, meanwhile, dropped points for a second successive match, having gotten the short end of the stick against AmaZulu in their previous outing.

Source: Briefly.co.za