Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder, Teko Modise, is trending after speaking to MacG on 'Podcast and Chill'

Modise touched on a number of topics, reflected on performing rituals with Pirates and revealed his salary

‘The General’ says he was paid R2 000 a month at Ria Stars before moving to earn an improved R14 000 at City Pillars

From talking about his achievements to talking about Premier Soccer League clubs that use muthi, retired midfielder Teko Modise spilled the beans in 'Podcast and Chill with MacG'.

The former Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City midfielder is trending on social media channels for a number of topics he touched on in the interview.

Modise is one of the finest players ever unleashed in South Africa and the ‘General’ has delivered a juicy interview with Mzansi’s podcaster via YouTube.

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Teko Modise is trending for his interview with MacG.

Source: Instagram

Teko Modise believes he is the best player in South Africa

According to the clip, the Masandawana brand ambassador says he used to earn peanuts at Ria Stars and got an improved offer at City Pillars. At Stars, he was paid R2 000 a month but he was left with a mere R100 after paying for his living costs, and earned an improved contract of R14 000 at Pillars. He said:

“I remember at Ria Stars my first paycheck was R2 000. We were staying at a complex where I needed to pay R1 600 rent. So I’m left with R400 and from that money I had to pay a cellphone contract of R300 so I was left with R100. After that, I came to the PSL. Imagine from R100 and City Pillars offered me R14 000 and I signed.”

Social media users reacted to the trending video and Briefly News selects a few interesting comments from the viral clip. He also said:

"In my generation, I think I was the best footballer because I won every single individual award. I was playing for a big club in the country and I had to understand every club has its own rituals. It was not a regular type of a thing at Orlando Pirates. It was scary for me because it was something new.”

reads:

@KayMahapa said:

“In my generation, I strongly believe that I was the best” - Teko Modise. He’s not wrong.”

@Tumzaza3 said:

“Kaizer Chiefs management really sent Sphiwe Mkhonza to talk to Teko Modise about joining Chiefs. All this time I didn't believe and thought people were just trolling.”

@DirectorAsh said:

“I really enjoyed that Teko Modise interview.”

@Moses87Moses said:

“So Teko Modise's podcast was two hours, it was like 30 ute, this guy is well-spoken, with great life lessons, learning from his mistakes...what a journey of the navigator, the General himself....great chill chillers with Teko.”

In a related article, Briefly News reported that former soccer star Teko Modise and his bae Koketso Chipane are expecting a bundle of joy.

The couple reportedly got hitched a few days ago following their traditional wedding in Soweto a few weeks back.

City Press reports that the former Orlando Pirates star and soccer analyst tied the knot again with Koketso a few days ago. The ceremony was private, according to the publication's report.

Teko's wife took to social media recently and shared a clip of herself running on the beach showing off her baby bump, according to ZAlebs.

