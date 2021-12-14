Brentford were scheduled to take on Man United at the Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday, December 13

However, the tie will not go on as planned after United suffered a COVID-19 outbreak that has affected some players and staff

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are among some of the other English teams who have been hit with infections

Man United's Premier League meeting with Brentford has been called off after the Red Devils' camp was hit with COVID-19.

The Brentford fixture should have been Rangnick's third EPL match in charge of Man United. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The two teams were scheduled to face off against each other on Tuesday, December 14, at the Brentford Community Stadium.

However, the clash will not go on as earlier planned, and will instead be rescheduled in due course.

The development came after United suffered a COVID-19 crisis where some players and staff are understood to have tested positive for the virus.

Metro UK reports the Manchester club decided to halt first-team operations at their Carrington training base on Monday, December 13, with both the club and the Premier League resolving it would be safe to cancel their meeting with Brentford.

In a statement released by United on their official website, the club said the recent positive tests required surveillance based on recommendations from medical experts.

"Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brentford FC, on Tuesday 14 December at 19:30, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course," the statement said.

"Following PCR confirmation of positive LFT Covid-19 tests among the first-team staff and players, the outbreak requires ongoing surveillance," United added.

A number of English clubs are understood to have suffered a COVID-19 outbreak, with Tottenham Hotspur the worst hit.

Other clubs also affected include Aston Villa, and Championship sides, West Brom, and Queens Park Rangers.

