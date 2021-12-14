Premier League could be shutdown yet again following the continued spread of the coronavirus, this time, the Omicron variant

Manchester United’s Tuesday fixture at Brentford has also been postponed following an outbreak within the Red Devils’ camp

It was gathered that, as at October, only 68 percent of the Premier League players have been fully vaccinated

There are concerns all over the UK over possible shutdown of the Premier League as Omicron coronavirus continues to spread rapidly.

Several Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Manchester United, Norwich City, Aston Villa and Leicester City have all been impacted by the pandemic.

United’s fixture at Brentford has also been postponed following an outbreak within the Red Devils’ camp.

SPORTbible are also reporting that the Premier League game between Brighton and Tottenham has also been cancelled as Spurs are also affected.

A number of English clubs are understood to have suffered a COVID-19 outbreak, with Tottenham Hotspur the worst hit.

Other clubs also affected include Aston Villa, and Championship sides, West Brom, and Queens Park Rangers.

The league organisers announced that no fewer than 42 players and staff tested positive in the past week.

According to The Daily Mail, there are fears that the pace of the vaccination has been slow, with the newspaper adding that Wolves are the only club from England’s top-flight domestic league to have met Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s target of boosting all over-18s.

It was further gathered that Brentford and Leeds United are making efforts in meeting Johnson’s objective as both are ‘well advanced’ in their respective booster campaigns.

Data collated shows that as at October, about 68 percent of the players in the Premier League were fully vaccinated.

However, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation remain firm on a three-month wait between a second and third vaccine dose.

The Premier League believe that it will be able to continue if rigorous testing measures and emergency protocols are put in place.

