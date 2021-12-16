Pitso Mosimane bagged his latest professional football coaching award when he was honoured as the Best African Club Coach of the Year

The award was bestowed on the Al Ahly coach by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS)

'Jingles' led Al Ahly to the Fifa Club World Cup third-place playoffs, the CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup titles

Al Ahly mentor Pitso Mosimane has etched his name in the history books on the African continent after being named 2021 Best African Club Coach of the Year by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS).

Mosimane led the Red Devils to two consecutive CAF Champions League titles, the latest of these coming in July after thrashing Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the final.

Pitso Mosimane has bagged his latest coaching award. Image: @TheRealPitso

'Jingles' also led Al Ahly to their best-ever finish in the FIFA Club World Cup when the Egyptian giants clinched third-place in a 3-2 penalty shootout win over Palmeiras in a playoff.

The 57-year-old also inspired his troops to the CAF Super Cup in May, easing past Moroccan outfit RS Berkane to bag a 2-0 triumph. Heading to Twitter using his verified @TheRealPitso account, Mosimane expressed gratitude for the recognition.

"I'm so honoured to have received this award and ranking. Thank you to @Ranking_IFFHS for the award. I’d like to thank my technical team @AlAhly, the players, the Board, President El Khatib and all my supporters in Africa for always supporting me. Alhamdulillah," he wrote.

Mosimane's South African compatriot Victor Gomes scooped the Best Referee award, while Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was named as the CAF Player of the Year. Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez won the Best Playmaker award, with Chelsea's Edouard Mendy winning the Best Goalkeeper of the Year.

South Africans sing Jingles' praises

Mosimane's Mzansi followers had a resounding response to the coach's latest exploits, heaping praise on him for a wonderful journey as a football coaching juggernaut on the continent.

Briefly News went into the comments section to dig up all the best reactions to the magnificent coaching development.

@Spheh6176 wrote:

"Congratulations Mr Mosimame. I wish you to coach my team Kaizer Chiefs 1 day."

@johny_theblessd said:

"Coach when you have achieved everything at Al Ahly please go coach teams at EPL, LA Liga, Bundesliga or Serie A.... you have done it all in Africa time to move abroad."

@b057a5f04c2f4d9 added:

"South Africa Flag of South Africa is so proud of producing One Of De Best Coach Ever....Congratulations Coach and May De Almighty continue to bless you and your family...Sir Pitso Jingles Mosimane."

Clubs threaten to stop African players from participating in AFCON

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that rumours are abounding that players who are set to represent their nations at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) may be stopped from doing so by the European Clubs Association (ECA), which represents leading clubs across the continent.

The continental showpiece is scheduled to kick off in Cameroon on 9 January and run until 6 February, with several Premier League and Ligue 1 players in the running to run out for their respective countries.

Among the cohort of African stars are Liverpool's Sadio Mané and Mo Salah, Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, and the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) duo of Achraf Hakimi and Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Source: Briefly.co.za