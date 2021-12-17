Muhsin Ertugral reckons young Jabu Pule was as good as Ronaldinho

Muhsin Ertugral reckons that Jabu Pule was one of the best players he had ever seen, as good as Ronaldinho

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach revealed that Pule was player of the week six times for SV Mattersburg in Austria

Ertugral was interviewed by Mahlatse Mphahlele on his YouTube channel Prime Sports with Mahlatse

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral recons that Jabu Mahlangu, who used to be called Jabu Pule when he was young, was an equal match for the Braziallian legend Ronaldinho.

Muhsin Ertugral thinks Jabu Mahlangu was one of the most talented players he had ever seen. Photo credit: @ronaldinho, @muhsin59 @jabumahlangu12

Ertugral said that he had worked all over the world and Jabu was one of the most talented players that he had ever seen.

He believes that there are more talented players like Jabu in South Africa waiting to be discovered.

The formed Chiefs coach took Jabu to SV Mattersburg in Austria and the club was skeptical at first but before long Jabu was player of the week six times.

Ertugral was interviewed by Mahlatse Mphahlele on his YouTube channel Prime Sports with Mahlatse.

