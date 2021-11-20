‘Boks Will Play for Jannie’: Siya Kolisi Says Springboks Support Each Other

The Springboks will be playing for a lot more when they face off against England in their final test of 2021

Siya Kolisi said that the Springboks would be playing for Jannie Du Plessis and his family

The Springbok legend tragically lost his one-year-old son recently and the sporting world has reached out to him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has said that the team will play for former Springbok prop Jannie Du Plessis.

The prop, who is also a qualified doctor, tragically lost his one-year-old son recently.

Jannie represented South Africa 70 times and is considered a Springbok legend.

Siya Kolisi and the Springboks will play for Jannie and his family. Photo credit: @SiyaKolisi, @RugbyMadsa

Source: Facebook

Siya said that the national team would play in honour of Jannie and even though it would not be able to help the devastated father, the team would play for him and his family according to Supersport.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The Springboks will be playing their final test of the year against England. The two sides have a lot of history between them.

The South African's beat them in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

“Tragic”: Former Springbok star Jannie du Plessis’ son drowns in a swimming pool

Earlier, Briefly News reported that former Springboks forward Jannie du Plessis has lost his one-year-old child after drowning on Tuesday. Various local media publications indicate that Du Plessis is devastated by the news.

The former Boks international also celebrated his 39th birthday on Tuesday and he is currently contracted with the Gauteng Lions.

Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli has expressed sadness as he spoke to a local sports website and confirmed the tragic news. The Ellis Park-based franchise's boss also pleaded with the public to respect the family’s privacy.

Who is Jannie du Plessis? Age, children, wife, brother, height, profiles, worth

Briefly News took a closer look at the prop. Jannie du Plessis' is a Springbok legend who has recently suffered a significant loss. During his birthday celebrations on 16 November 2021, his young son drowned in a swimming pool.

The family has asked for their privacy during their mourning period, but an official statement was made on Wednesday to confirm his passing.

The Springbok prop has had a successful rugby career playing for his country. Of his 70 Tests, the Springboks won 48, lost 20 and drew 2 for a win percentage of 70%. Read on with Briefly to find out more about your favourite rugby star.

Source: Briefly.co.za