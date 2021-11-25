“Au Revoir”: Siya Kolisi Says Goodbye to France, Heads Home to Mzansi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi posted a snap from Charles de Gaulle airport in France letting people know he was on his way home

The skipper led the green machine in an extremely successful tour of Europe where they only lost one match

Throughout the tour, Siya posted snap after snap of himself visiting some of the most famous cities in Europe

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared a snap of his Instagram page of him about to depart from Charles de Gaulle airport in France.

He is heading home to Mzansi after a very successful set of test fixtures in Europe. The Springboks only lost one match, the last one, against England.

Siya Kolisi is heading home for Christmas after a great tour of Europe. Photo credit: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

The boys made South Africa proud with their dominance on the field, proving that they are still the World Champions.

While in Europe, Siya shared a number of amazing pictures of himself visiting famous historical cities.

This is what social media users had to say about the snap

_teddy_martin_.co.za:

"Siya you are the Greatest Rugby player living... I'm truly inspired by you and your story ... When I used to play rugby I lead by your example ."

t3onlinetraininguk:

"God bless you and your family ❤️."

lisacmiles:

"After reading your book I have even more respect for you and Rachel. You are great people! GOD'S people. And a kick-ass captain. Enjoy your family time."

cal.cooperr:

"I'm sure @rachelkolisi is happy and missing you ❤️."

