South African rugby international, Siya Kolisi, says he has no regrets as he enters a new decade on the same day Mzansi commemorates Youth Day

Kolisi is the current Springboks rugby captain and reveals he is delighted the barriers have been broken in sport; he also looks back at his ambitions as a 10-year-old

The 30-year-old former DHL Stormers player says his favourite quote is “Umntu ngumntu ngabantu,” that’s how he made it in life

The Cell C Sharks star is part of the national squad that has assembled for camp in Bloemfontein

South Africa is marking the 45th anniversary of Youth Day celebrations and Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi is turning 30. He shared a few details regarding his journey. The Cell C Sharks player says the new age gives him an opportunity to start afresh.

The Red Bull athlete is celebrating his birthday on this day and says the next big step is to move to Durban. Kolisi explains he once thought his retirement would happen in Cape Town with the DHL Stormers.

In a statement dispatched to Briefly News, the 30-year-old also looks back at his childhood, saying he would be proud of himself as a 10-year-old.

Rugby star Kolisi turns 30

Kolisi told the Red Bull media team:

"I haven’t thought about it but I’m excited! I think it’s a great opportunity to start fresh and look forward to what I want to do. I’m going to take a moment to reflect on the work that I have done, look for where I can improve and see what more I can do with my foundation – plan for the next 30 years, hopefully, it will be better than the previous.

“Moving to Durban! That’s going to be my next big adventure, I’m looking forward to it, it’s big for me. I honestly thought I would retire here in Cape Town, finish my career here, we are busy building a house here in Cape Town, none of this was ever in the plan but it’s a new challenge. For 30-year-old Siya, it’s going to be exciting to try to impress your new teammates and fight for your spot again – it's going to re-energise me!”

The burly 2019 Rugby World Cup winner with South Africa has heaped praise on his family and wife Rachel. He also shares the definition of success in his words, adding:

“My family has been the best time of my life. My wife and I, our kids, reconnecting with my siblings. I lost connection with my siblings for seven years and finding them after those seven years has, alongside my wife giving birth, given me something to live for. Career-wise, winning the Rugby World Cup was also special but my family means everything to me.

“I think it’s how happy you are with what you don’t have. What you have or don’t have doesn’t determine how happy you are, it’s the people who you have around you. When I look at success, even though when I was younger we were struggling financially, I was happy. That’s what I strive for, try to find that same joy in my everyday life, that’s success to me.”

Born in Gqeberha, Kolisi also makes his wish as a 30-year-old and put more emphasis on family values. He says he wishes his best friends nothing but good lives. He continued:

“Yes! Right now, yes! I think so. There’s still so much to do, the 30-year-old me wants to change so many 10-year-olds' stories from where I come from. Let them know it’s possible, it’s been done before, that barriers have been broken – I want to make sure that the ‘next Siya’ doesn’t have to struggle the way I struggled.

“I just want to see all my friends have good people around. I would like to have all of my family with me. 'Umntu ngumntu ngabantu' – that means ‘A person is a person through other people’. That’s how I believe that’s how I made it in life. That’s what I believe in, you need others to make it in life. I don’t really believe in the concept of ‘self-made’ - there’s always people making a difference in your life.”

The loose forwards, together with Sharks teammates such as Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi, have been included in the team that will face the British and Irish Lions. He wrapped up his story, urging all fathers to spend time with their little ones.

“The biggest present you can give to your kids is time. That’s all my son & daughter want to do, play with me. They quickly get over toys because there’s always new toys. That’s the biggest thing they want, time.”

Speaking after the 46-man squad announcement last week, SA Rugby Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, explained their selection criteria. Erasmus said, as quoted by RugbyPass:

“We have been keeping a close eye on the players’ performances since professional rugby resumed late last season and we followed that up with a series of alignment camps and franchise visits. We have put together a very talented group of players and we believe the vast experience in the group will complement the exciting bunch of youngsters.”

Kolisi crucial for the Springboks

IOL rcently reported that the preparations are slowly taking shape in Bloemfontein with 26 of the 46 players now in training for the international season kick-off against Georgia on 2 July.

Assistant coach Deon Davids said:

“Me and Siya and the rest of the forwards have been in conversations on a lot of fundamentals and a lot of technical stuff in terms of their performances over the past competitions.”

Kolisi enjoys time out with Mapimpi and Am

Still focusing on rugby and reports on Kolisi, Briefly News reported that Kolisi has dropped a cool image chilling with his teammates Mapimpi and Am.

The picture has sparked some positive vibes within the sports and rugby fraternity. The trio is currently contracted to the Cell C Sharks in Durban and judging by the reactions, many feel the trio deserve legend status.

Looking at the previous results for the Durban-based franchise, the Sharks succumbed to a 34-22 loss at the hands of the Vodacom Blue Bulls last weekend.

Am and Kolisi were part of the squad that faced the Tshwane side on Saturday in their Pro14 Rainbow Cup clash that was staged at Kings Park Stadium. But Mapimpi was withdrawn from the team because of an injury.

