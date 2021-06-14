Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi has shared a cool photo just relaxing with Cell Sharks teammates Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi

The Springboks trio, Kolisi, Am and Mapimpi’s image has attracted massive reactions from social media users as the Sharks also faced Blue Bulls last weekend

The latest snap shared by the 2019 Rugby World Cup winner has also been liked by Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune

Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi has just dropped a cool image chilling with his teammates Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhayo Am. The picture has sparked some positive vibes within the sports and rugby fraternity.

The trio is currently contracted to the Cell C Sharks in Durban and looking at reactions, many feel the trio deserve legend status.

Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi has shared an image relaxing with teammates Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi.

Sharks lose to Blue Bulls

Just looking at the previous results for the Durban-based franchise, the Sharks succumbed to a 34-22 loss at the hands of the Vodacom Blue Bulls last weekend.

Am and Kolisi were part of the squad that faced the Tshwane side on Saturday in their Pro14 Rainbow Cup clash that was staged at Kings Park Stadium. But Mapimpi was withdrawn from the team because of an injury.

The post on Instagram reads:

“Abantwana bomgquba @lukhanyo_12 @makazoli Yho bendilambile apha and bendinetshiki.”

South Africans react to the snap

@Ndarala_Mxenge said:

“Amadoda akwa Xhosa... representing esi Sizwe.”

@Bulumko_Hlkanyana said:

“Your captions budda.”

@FNkomonye said:

“Abantwana base Mpuma-Kapa.”

@Sibutee said:

“So lovely to see you guys! Shampizi!”

@Rowlands_Chris said:

“Legends. To have a beer with these guys – wow.”

@Prince_Nko said:

“Inja zegame.”

@Morksinamerica said:

“I know it’s random, but grew up in Queenstown, Queens 84 rugby team. Live in Dallas, TX now and we have a very quick rabbit who lives in our yard. Appropriately named Mapimpi!!!! What a class act.”

@Makaluza02 said:

“Benifanelwe ngumphokoqo madoda namasi.”

Kolisi receives love from his wife Rachel

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Kolisi's wife, Rachel, has provided a glimpse into the private life of her husband by taking to social media to praise the Rugby World Cup star.

In a latest Instagram post, Rachel says she wishes everyone could know how humble Siya is on a personal level, labelling the bulky rugby player as a man with a beautiful heart.

Kolisi recently completed his switch from DHL Stormers and joined Cell C Sharks in Durban, a move that has received the backing of former Springboks coach Heyneke Meyer.

Meyer's sentiments also come on the back of the Durban franchise's decision to name the Port Elizabeth-born player their skipper.

Rachel Kolisi wrote on Instagram:

“I wish you all had the opportunity to know him personally. What a heart. What a man.”

