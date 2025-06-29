Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye has expressed his concern over Amakhosi’s decision to sign Ethan Chislett ahead of South African international Sipho Mbule.

The Glamour Boys have reportedly completed the signing of Chislett on a free transfer, while they declined the chance to sign Mbule, who is also a free agent after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns.

Orlando Pirates decided to sign Mbule for free, ending rumours linking him with a possible move to Amakhosi.

Khanye hits at Chiefs for signing Chislett over Mbule

Speaking to SNL24, Junior Khanye questioned Kaizer Chiefs’ decision to sign Ethan Chislett, expressing concerns about the level he was playing at before his move.

"From what I understand, the guy was playing in a lower division overseas—possibly the second or third tier. In terms of standard, it's comparable to our ABC Motsepe League," Khanye said.

"That’s what I’ve been told. Personally, I don’t think bringing in a player from that level is the right move for Kaizer Chiefs. But to be fair, I haven’t watched him play, so it’s difficult to make a full judgment without seeing him in action."

He also commented on the role agents play in deals like this, especially Mike Makaab doing his job.

“Agents will always try to promote and sell their players, that’s their job. Mike Makaab is doing what any agent would: pushing his client. If the club believes in the player’s potential and buys into that pitch, that’s on them. You can’t fault the agent for that."

While acknowledging that it's early to fully assess Chislett, Khanye made it clear he would have preferred a more proven option.

"I still don’t know what Chislett brings to Chiefs, but I believe signing Sipho Mbule would have been a much smarter move. Mbule is a proven talent and could have made a major impact at Chiefs if they wanted to challenge in the Betway Premiership," he concluded.

Source: Briefly News