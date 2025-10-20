This article addresses the numerous searches for "Brooke Langton: Is she married?" following her strong on-screen chemistry with co-stars. She is best known for her role as Samantha Reilly on the hit 1990s soap opera Melrose Place. She is alleged to be married to fellow Hollywood star, Randall Zisk.

Brooke Langton at The Grove in Los Angeles (L). Randy Zisk at the Sie FilmCenter - Maglione Theatre on June 20, 2015, in Colorado (R). Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard, Jason Bahr (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Brooke Langton is rumoured to be married to Randall Zisk , a television director and producer.

, a television director and producer. She has reportedly been in romantic relationships with high-profile men like Tiger Woods, George Clooney, and Matthew Nelson.

like Tiger Woods, George Clooney, and Matthew Nelson. Despite portraying a strong on-screen chemistry, Brooke Langton and Keanu Reeves have never dated publicly.

She began her career as a model in Japan.

Brooke Langton's profile summary

Full name Brooke Langton Gender Female Date of birth November 27, 1970 Age 54 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth Arizona, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 4 inches Weight 53 kg (approx) Father Jackson Langton Relationship status Married Husband Randall Zisk Children Zane Education University of San Diego Profession Actress Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram

A look at Brooke Langton: Is she married?

The Melrose Place actress is reportedly married to Randall Zisk, an American television director and film producer. Rumours about their marriage sparked after the two were listed as spouses liquidating their Sherman Oaks property for $2.1 million.

They had acquired the property in 2008. Despite a rumoured relationship, neither of them has ever confirmed or denied the allegations.

Brooke Langton at the Los Angeles premiere of "Kiss the Bride" at the Showcase Regent Theatre on October 23, 2002, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Robert Mora (modified by author)

Source: Original

Exploring Brooke Langton's dating history

Besides her rumoured marriage to Randall Zisk, Langton has also been linked to other high-profile romantic relationships. These include:

1. David Chokachi

Brooke Langton and David Chokachi at the Premiere of 'Good Will Hunting', Mann Bruin Theatre, Westwood. Photo by Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: David Chokachi

David Chokachi Date of birth : January 16, 1968

: January 16, 1968 Age : 57 years old (as of 2025)

: 57 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Plymouth, Massachusetts, United States

: Plymouth, Massachusetts, United States Career: Actor

Actor Social media: Instagram

Brooke Langton and David Chokachi dated from December 1996 to January 1998. Their relationship occurred while Langton was starring on Melrose Place, and Chokachi was gaining fame as a cast member of Baywatch.

Chokachi confirmed their dating during an interview with Mel Magazine. He said,

At one point, I was dating Brooke Langton, who was on Melrose Place.

2. George Clooney

Brooke Langton at Partners Award Gala on November 20, 2009 (L). George Clooney at the 69th BFI London Film Festival on October 10, 2025 (R). Photo by Frazer Harrison, Karwai Tang (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : George Timothy Clooney

: George Timothy Clooney Date of birth : May 6, 1961

: May 6, 1961 Age : 64 years old (as of 2025)

: 64 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Lexington, Kentucky, United States

: Lexington, Kentucky, United States Career : Actor and filmmaker

: Actor and filmmaker Social media: Instagram

In 1999, popular actor and filmmaker George Clooney was rumoured to be Brooke Langton's partner. The relationship allegations emerged after the two were photographed cosied up together a few times. However, their relationship was short-lived as they called off their reported relationship shortly after.

3. Keanu Reeves

Brooke Langton at the Venice Magazine party on September 26, 2007 (L). Keanu Reeves at the Hudson Theatre on September 28, 2025 (R). Photo by Barry King, John Lamparski (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Keanu Charles Reeves

Keanu Charles Reeves Date of birth: September 2, 1964

September 2, 1964 Age: 61 years old (as of 2025)

61 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Beirut, Lebanon

: Beirut, Lebanon Career: Actor and musician

Rumours about Brooke Langton and Keanu Reeves' relationship sparked in 2000 after they starred in the sports comedy film The Replacements. While they shared on-screen chemistry, there is no public evidence or confirmation of a real-life relationship between Brooke Langton and Keanu.

4. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods at Trinity Forest Golf Club on July 22, 2025, in Dallas, Texas (L). Brooke at Westwood on June 27, 2007, in California (R). Photo by Tim Heitman, Patrick McMullan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Eldrick Tont Woods

: Eldrick Tont Woods Date of birth: December 30, 1975

December 30, 1975 Age: 49 years old (as of October 2025)

49 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: Cypress, California, United States

Cypress, California, United States Career: Professional golfer

Professional golfer Social media: Instagram, X (Twitter)

Brooke Langton was allegedly linked romantically to golfer Tiger Woods before he met and married Elin Nordegren. Their relationship was short-lived and was not highly publicised.

5. Matthew Nelson

Musician Matthew Nelson and actress Brooke Langton at the "JFK" Westwood Premiere on December 7, 1991, at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo by Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Matthew Nelson

: Matthew Nelson Date of birth : September 20, 1967

: September 20, 1967 Age: 58 years old (as of 2025)

58 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, United States

Santa Monica, California, United States Career : Musician

: Musician Social media: Instagram

Brooke Langton dated American musician Matthew Nelson in 1991. They were often photographed attending events together, such as the premiere of JFK at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on December 7, 1991.

What happened to Brooke Langton?

After a successful career through the nineties and 2000s, Brooke Langton featured on the Swedish show Allt för Sverige (2011). The reality show featured Swedish Americans returning to Sweden to discover their roots. Although Langton's career has slowed down, she is set to feature as Sylvia in Thieves Highway, a crime film that is currently in post-production.

What year did Brooke Langton start acting?

The talented actress debuted her acting career in 1992 with a role in Freshman Dorm as Nikki. However, she gained prominence starring as Samantha Reilly in Melrose Place (1996–1998) and as Angela Bennett in The Net (1998–1999).

Brooke Langton's movies and TV shows

Brooke has appeared in over 57 movies and TV shows. These include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2019 The Passage Valerie 2018 The Last Ship Lt. Maddie Rawlings 2015 Impact Earth Stella Harrison 2012 The Mentalist Pella Goodwin 2009 The Closer Detective Ally Moore 2006 Beautiful Dreamer Claire 2000 Playing Mona Lisa Sabrina

A look at Brooke Langton in Supernatural

Brooke Langton portrays Hayley in the TV series Supernatural (2013). However, her role is minor as she appears in only one episode, Remember the Titans, as the lover of the Titan Prometheus and the mother of Oliver.

Actress Brooke Langton and son Zane at the 2nd Annual Kidstock Music And Art Festival on June 1, 2008, at Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Exploring Brooke Langton's age and early life

Brooke Langton (aged 54 as of October 2025) was born on November 27, 1970, in Arizona, United States. Her father, Jackson Langton, was a chief geologist at Phelps Dodge.

Trivia

Brooke Langton's net worth is estimated at $4 million.

net worth is estimated at $4 million. She has a son named Zane.

Wrapping up

Fans question: "Brooke Langton: is she married?" The actress is reportedly married to Randall Zisk. Despite her marital status, she has chosen to keep details about her relationships private. Her connections to celebrities like George Clooney and David Chokachi remain part of her speculated dating history.

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves' wife and kids

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Keanu Reeves, a Canadian actor and musician known for winning multiple awards during his decades-long career.

Besides his career, Keanu is currently dating Alexandra Grant. However, he was previously in a serious relationship with Jennifer Symes before she passed in an automobile collision in 2000.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News