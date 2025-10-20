Melrose Place actress Brooke Langton: Is she married? Quick facts about her private life
This article addresses the numerous searches for "Brooke Langton: Is she married?" following her strong on-screen chemistry with co-stars. She is best known for her role as Samantha Reilly on the hit 1990s soap opera Melrose Place. She is alleged to be married to fellow Hollywood star, Randall Zisk.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Brooke Langton's profile summary
- A look at Brooke Langton: Is she married?
- Exploring Brooke Langton's dating history
- What happened to Brooke Langton?
- Exploring Brooke Langton's age and early life
- Trivia
- Wrapping up
Key takeaways
- Brooke Langton is rumoured to be married to Randall Zisk, a television director and producer.
- She has reportedly been in romantic relationships with high-profile men like Tiger Woods, George Clooney, and Matthew Nelson.
- Despite portraying a strong on-screen chemistry, Brooke Langton and Keanu Reeves have never dated publicly.
- She began her career as a model in Japan.
Brooke Langton's profile summary
Full name
Brooke Langton
Gender
Female
Date of birth
November 27, 1970
Age
54 years old (as of October 2025)
Place of birth
Arizona, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Height
5 feet 4 inches
Weight
53 kg (approx)
Father
Jackson Langton
Relationship status
Married
Husband
Randall Zisk
Children
Zane
Education
University of San Diego
Profession
Actress
Net worth
$4 million
Social media
A look at Brooke Langton: Is she married?
The Melrose Place actress is reportedly married to Randall Zisk, an American television director and film producer. Rumours about their marriage sparked after the two were listed as spouses liquidating their Sherman Oaks property for $2.1 million.
They had acquired the property in 2008. Despite a rumoured relationship, neither of them has ever confirmed or denied the allegations.
Exploring Brooke Langton's dating history
Besides her rumoured marriage to Randall Zisk, Langton has also been linked to other high-profile romantic relationships. These include:
1. David Chokachi
- Full name: David Chokachi
- Date of birth: January 16, 1968
- Age: 57 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Plymouth, Massachusetts, United States
- Career: Actor
- Social media: Instagram
Brooke Langton and David Chokachi dated from December 1996 to January 1998. Their relationship occurred while Langton was starring on Melrose Place, and Chokachi was gaining fame as a cast member of Baywatch.
Chokachi confirmed their dating during an interview with Mel Magazine. He said,
At one point, I was dating Brooke Langton, who was on Melrose Place.
2. George Clooney
- Full name: George Timothy Clooney
- Date of birth: May 6, 1961
- Age: 64 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Lexington, Kentucky, United States
- Career: Actor and filmmaker
- Social media: Instagram
In 1999, popular actor and filmmaker George Clooney was rumoured to be Brooke Langton's partner. The relationship allegations emerged after the two were photographed cosied up together a few times. However, their relationship was short-lived as they called off their reported relationship shortly after.
3. Keanu Reeves
- Full name: Keanu Charles Reeves
- Date of birth: September 2, 1964
- Age: 61 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Beirut, Lebanon
- Career: Actor and musician
Rumours about Brooke Langton and Keanu Reeves' relationship sparked in 2000 after they starred in the sports comedy film The Replacements. While they shared on-screen chemistry, there is no public evidence or confirmation of a real-life relationship between Brooke Langton and Keanu.
4. Tiger Woods
- Full name: Eldrick Tont Woods
- Date of birth: December 30, 1975
- Age: 49 years old (as of October 2025)
- Place of birth: Cypress, California, United States
- Career: Professional golfer
- Social media: Instagram, X (Twitter)
Brooke Langton was allegedly linked romantically to golfer Tiger Woods before he met and married Elin Nordegren. Their relationship was short-lived and was not highly publicised.
5. Matthew Nelson
- Full name: Matthew Nelson
- Date of birth: September 20, 1967
- Age: 58 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, United States
- Career: Musician
- Social media: Instagram
Brooke Langton dated American musician Matthew Nelson in 1991. They were often photographed attending events together, such as the premiere of JFK at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on December 7, 1991.
What happened to Brooke Langton?
After a successful career through the nineties and 2000s, Brooke Langton featured on the Swedish show Allt för Sverige (2011). The reality show featured Swedish Americans returning to Sweden to discover their roots. Although Langton's career has slowed down, she is set to feature as Sylvia in Thieves Highway, a crime film that is currently in post-production.
What year did Brooke Langton start acting?
The talented actress debuted her acting career in 1992 with a role in Freshman Dorm as Nikki. However, she gained prominence starring as Samantha Reilly in Melrose Place (1996–1998) and as Angela Bennett in The Net (1998–1999).
Brooke Langton's movies and TV shows
Brooke has appeared in over 57 movies and TV shows. These include:
Year
Movie/TV show
Role
2019
The Passage
Valerie
2018
The Last Ship
Lt. Maddie Rawlings
2015
Impact Earth
Stella Harrison
2012
The Mentalist
Pella Goodwin
2009
The Closer
Detective Ally Moore
2006
Beautiful Dreamer
Claire
2000
Playing Mona Lisa
Sabrina
A look at Brooke Langton in Supernatural
Brooke Langton portrays Hayley in the TV series Supernatural (2013). However, her role is minor as she appears in only one episode, Remember the Titans, as the lover of the Titan Prometheus and the mother of Oliver.
Exploring Brooke Langton's age and early life
Brooke Langton (aged 54 as of October 2025) was born on November 27, 1970, in Arizona, United States. Her father, Jackson Langton, was a chief geologist at Phelps Dodge.
Trivia
- Brooke Langton's net worth is estimated at $4 million.
- She has a son named Zane.
Wrapping up
Fans question: "Brooke Langton: is she married?" The actress is reportedly married to Randall Zisk. Despite her marital status, she has chosen to keep details about her relationships private. Her connections to celebrities like George Clooney and David Chokachi remain part of her speculated dating history.
