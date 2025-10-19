Since gaining acclaim as Calamity Jane in the crime drama Deadwood, interest in Robin Weigert's spouse and her life has increased. Though the Emmy-nominated actress remains private about her relationships, she continues to excel in her career.

Robin Weigert at Beyond Fest 2022 on September 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone, Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Robin Weigert is best known for playing Calamity Jane in HBO’s Deadwood , which ran for three seasons and later continued with a 2019 film.

, which and later continued with a 2019 film. Her portrayal earned a 2004 Emmy nomination and later praise for standout performances in Concussion and Big Little Lies .

and . Although she keeps her relationships private, her acclaimed career has earned her an estimated net worth of $12 million.

Profile summary

Full name Robin Weigert Date of birth 7 July 1969 Age 56 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Washington, D.C., United States Nationality American Mother Dionne Laufman Father Wolfgang Oscar Weigert University Brandeis University, NYU Tisch School of the Arts Profession Actress Net worth $12 million

Who is Robin Weigert's spouse?

The Deadwood star is not married and has not publicly revealed a partner or spouse. US Magazine once romantically linked her to actress Catherine Harding. The two appeared together in the 2024 series Tracker, where Weigert played Teddi Bruin, an LGBTQ character married to Harding’s Velma Bruin.

Although she has not confirmed any off-screen romance, Robin’s diverse roles have greatly influenced her views on acting. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she said:

I now believe in acting in a way I can stand behind. I thought it was for vain people and narcissists when I was little. But my feeling about acting, unlike then, is that it’s an important thing.

Facts about Robin Weigert. Photo: Dia Dipasupil on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

11 quick facts about the Emmy-nominated actress

Here are some interesting facts about Robin Weigert:

1. Robin Weigert is of Jewish heritage

As Kveller reported, the film star was born in Washington, D.C., into a Jewish family. Robin Weigert’s parents, Wolfgang Oscar Weigert and Dionne Laufman, come from diverse backgrounds.

Her father, a German-born psychiatrist, was the son of a Jewish father, while her mother, a pianist, descended from Jewish emigrants from Russia and Germany.

2. She graduated from New York University

The Emmy-nominated actress earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Brandeis University in 1991. She later attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, graduating with a Master of Fine Arts in Acting in 1998.

3. The actress is 56 years old

As The Movie DB published, Robin Weigert was born on July 7, 1969, making her 56 years old as of 2025. Her zodiac sign is Cancer, and she holds American nationality.

Actress Robin Weigert at the LA premiere of HBO's Deadwood at The Cinerama Dome on May 14, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

4. She earned an Emmy nomination for Deadwood

For her portrayal of the iconic gunslinger Calamity Jane in HBO’s Deadwood, Robin Weigert earned an Emmy nomination in 2004 for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

The series ran from 2004 to 2006, and in 2019, she reprised the role in Deadwood: The Movie, which earned eight Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Television Movie.

5. Robin won a Florida Film Festival award in 2017

In 2017, Robin Weigert won the Special Jury Award for Acting at the Florida Film Festival for her role as Paula in Pushing Dead. The performance led to her portrayal of a therapist in HBO’s Big Little Lies. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she said:

My hope for this next decade that I’m entering is that there will be more interesting, dimensional ladies to play.

6. She directed the 2022 short film This is Harriet

As part of Robin Weigert’s movies and TV shows, IMDb notes that she directed and co-produced the 2022 short film This Is Harriet. The 17-minute film earned her the 2022 Audience Award and the 2023 Motion Picture Award for Best Female Director.

Robin Weigert at Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story world premiere held at The Plaza Hotel on September 30, 2025. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety

Source: Getty Images

7. Theatre is also part of her career

Before gaining fame as Calamity Jane in Deadwood, Robin Weigert spent her early career in New York’s theatre scene. Her notable stage credits include Twelfth Night, Noises Off, Angels in America, and Other Desert Cities.

8. She played Ally Lowen in Sons of Anarchy

From 2010 to 2013, in the FX crime drama series Sons of Anarchy, Robin Weigert portrayed Ally Lowen, the club’s pragmatic lawyer. She first appeared in Season 3 and continued through Seasons 5 and 6, serving as the gang’s legal counsel during its ongoing conflicts.

9. Her acting credits include LGBTQ roles

Robin has portrayed several LGBTQ characters, including Abby Ableman in Concussion (2013), a suburban woman leading a double life. While talking to DuJour about the role, she said:

I was drawn to the script. I thought it was well written...So I decided to plunge in.

10. She stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall

The versatile actress stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. She weighs about 58 kilograms, or 128 pounds.

11. Robin Weigert’s net worth is estimated at $12 million

A post by Just Jared estimates the Hollywood star’s net worth at $12 million. Her wealth reflects decades of earnings from film, television, and theatre.

Robin Weigert at the CBS fall schedule celebration held at Paramount Studios on May 2, 2024. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Is Robin Weigert married right now? Her marital status is undisclosed, though she is widely presumed to be single.

Her marital status is undisclosed, though she is widely presumed to be single. Where does Robin Weigert live? The Emmy-nominated actress currently resides in the United States.

The Emmy-nominated actress currently resides in the United States. Why did Robin Weigert leave the show Tracker ? She departed after Season 1 due to creative changes, and her character’s storyline concluded in Season 2.

She departed after Season 1 due to creative changes, and her character’s storyline concluded in Season 2. Is Robin Weigert in Sons of Anarchy? The actress played Ally Lowen, the club’s lawyer, appearing in Seasons 3, 5, and 6.

Conclusion

The growing interest in Robin Weigert's spouse and personal life reflects her lasting fame and acclaimed success. With each new role, the Emmy-nominated actress continues to captivate audiences and solidify her standing in film and television.

READ MORE: About Chad Gilbert's spouse and love life

As Briefly.co.za published, Chad is best known as the guitarist for New Found Glory. He has had several memorable love relationships, particularly marriages, that revolved around music.

The musician is married to Lisa Cimorelli. She is a member of the well-known pop group Cimorelli, which rose to fame through their harmonious pop covers on YouTube.

Source: Briefly News