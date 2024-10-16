Who is Chad Gilbert's spouse? All about his love life

Chad is best known as the guitarist for New Found Glory. He has had several memorable love relationships, particularly marriages, that revolved around music. Discover lesser-known facts about Chad Gilbert's spouse.

Chad Gilbert onstage at the Rooftop at Pier 17, on October 08, 2021, in New York City (L). During his wedding to Lisa (R) Photos: Gary Gershoff, @lisacimorelli (modified by author)

Chad has been New Found Glory's lead guitarist, backup vocalist, and songwriter for the past 20 years. Here is an in-depth look into Chad Gilbert's marital and romantic life.

Profile summary

Name Chad Everett Gilbert Place of birth Coral Springs, Florida Date of birth March 9, 1981 Age 43 (as of October 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Gender Male Nationality American Occupation Musician, Guitarist, Songwriter Marital status Married Current wife Lisa Cimorelli Ex-wives Sherri DuPree, Hayley Williams Children 1 (Lily Gilbert) Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram

Chad Gilbert's biography

Chad was born on March 9, 1981, in Coral Springs, Florida. Before joining New Found Glory, he sang for the well-known underground hardcore band Shai Hulud. According to Last.fm, he was previously a member and lyricist for the hardcore punk band Hazen Street.

He attended J. P. Taravella High School but dropped out after New Found Glory signed with California-based record label Drive-Thru Records in the 11th grade. His band was notable for tracks like Catalyst. In 2010, he started releasing solo songs online for free under the name What's Eating Gilbert.

Guitarist Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory performs at The Regency Ballroom on November 15, 2015, in San Francisco, California. Photo: Miikka Skaffari (modified by author)

Who is Chad Gilbert's spouse?

The musician is currently married to Lisa Cimorelli. She was born on September 19, 1993 (31 years old as of October 2024).

Lisa is a member of the well-known pop group Cimorelli, which rose to fame through their harmonious pop covers on YouTube. The group consists of five sisters: Christina, Katherine, Lisa, Amy, and Lauren.

How did Lisa and her husband meet?

The couple began their relationship in early 2018. In December 2019, Lisa, then 25 years old, became engaged to Chad, who was 38.

According to Just Jared Jr., they dated for nearly two years before their engagement. Lisa shared her excitement on Instagram, saying:

"SURPRISE!!!!!!! We got ENGAGED on Tuesday!!!!! We are so happy to be taking this step together and have been enjoying the last few days with our families and friends."

When did they get married?

Chad Gilbert and Lisa Cimorelli tied the knot in October 2020 in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. Gilbert shared via Instagram several photos of the couple.

Chad Gilbert and Lisa Cimorelli during their wedding in October 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photos: @lisacimorelli

Why was Dani Cimorelli not at Lisa's wedding?

There is no confirmation that Lisa's younger sister, Dani Cimorelli, attended her wedding. However, it is worth noting that Dani left the family band the same year and had previously married Emmyn Calleiro, who had toured with Cimorelli as their drummer. They divorced in 2023.

Do Chad Gilbert and Lisa Cimorelli have any children?

According to Williamson Source, Chad and his wife welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Lisa announced their daughter's arrival on social media, writing:

"On July 17, 2021, Lily Gilbert was born, weighing 9 lbs, 3 oz, and measuring 21 inches long."

This was Gilbert's third marriage. Who were his earlier wives? Let us take a look.

Chad Gilbert's marriage to Hayley Williams

Before his marriage to Lisa, the guitarist was well-known for his high-profile relationship and marriage to Paramore's lead vocalist, Hayley Williams. Hayley was born on December 27, 1988. The couple started dating in 2008.

According to Good Morning America, the two rockers announced their engagement on New Year's Eve 2014 and married in February 2016 in Nashville. Their love inspired Paramore's smash song, Still Into You.

Hayley Williams and Chad Gilbert attend the 2014 Gibson Brands AP Music Awards at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum on July 21, 2014, in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Daniel Boczarski

Despite the grandeur and public interest in their romance, Chad and Hayley's marriage dissolved in 2017. Speaking with The Guardian ahead of the release of her solo album in March 2020, Williams recounted weighing only 91 pounds during her divorce proceedings from New Found Glory guitarist:

"I was in a very unhealthy relationship, and I just kept thinking: 'I can fix it this time.'"

Despite their long relationship, Chad Gilbert and Hayley Williams did not have any children together. In September 2022, Williams publicly confirmed her relationship with Taylor York, her bandmate from Paramore.

Chad Gilbert's relationship with Sherri DuPree

She was born on December 3, 1983, and is a musician and singer-songwriter. Like Chad, she is a member of the band Eisley, which she created with her siblings in 1997 and is noted for being one of their key singers and songwriters. Additionally, she is a visual artist.

Sherri DuPree of Eisley in September 25, 2005. Photo: Sasha Haagensen

The couple married on February 17, 2007, but the marriage was short-lived and ended soon after. After their divorce, Sherri remarried another musician, Max Bemis, in July 2009, while Chad went on to Hayley Williams. DuPree and her husband have three children: two daughters, Lucy Jean and Coraline Mae, and one son, Charles Hanley.

What is Chad Gilbert's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the guitarist's net worth is estimated to be $4 million. Significant contributors to his wealth include New Found Glory's self-titled 2000 studio album, which topped the US Heatseekers chart, and their 2009 album, Not Without a Fight, which reached #1 on the US Indie chart.

Frequently asked questions

As Chad Gilbert continues to thrive in both his musical career and personal life, fans remain curious about the details of his relationships and family. Some frequently asked questions shed light on Chad Gilbert's love life and more.

Is Chad Gilbert married? He is married to Lisa Cimorelli.

He is married to Lisa Cimorelli. What happened to Chad Gilbert? According to Forbes, the New Found Glory guitarist has faced multiple diagnoses of a rare adrenal gland tumour known as pheochromocytoma.

According to Forbes, the New Found Glory guitarist has faced multiple diagnoses of a rare adrenal gland tumour known as pheochromocytoma. Who was Chad Gilbert's first wife? His first wife was Sherri DuPree, a member of the band Eisley.

Chad Gilbert has had many partners throughout his life; however, that has never stopped him from pursuing his passion for music. His talent as a musician and record producer has secured his place in the rock genre.

