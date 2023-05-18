Everything about Zachary Taylor Warner, Kurt Warner's son

Zachary Taylor Warner is the adopted son of former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner. He has been partially blind for more than three decades. He has been in the limelight for many years, but still, many do not know much about him. This article has all the details you need to know about Brenda and Kurt Warner's son.

Is Zachary Taylor Warner blind? Zack has been partially blind since childhood. He inspired his parents to establish a foundation in Phoenix to help children with cognitive challenges. The name of the organisation is Treasure House.

Zachary Taylor Warner’s profile summary and bio

Full name Zachary Taylor Warner Gender Male Date of birth 29 April 1989 Age 34 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth United States of America Current residence Phoenix, Arizona, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’2” Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Neil Mother Brenda Carney Meoni Siblings 6 Relationship status Single Net worth $10,000

How old is Zachary Taylor Warner?

Zachary Taylor Warner (aged 34 as of May 2023) was born on 29 April 1989 in the USA. He grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, USA. His mother is Brenda Carney Meon is a former US Marine Corps officer, New York best-seller, philanthropist, and speaker. He was adopted by Kurt Warner, a former professional American NFL quarterback, after his mother divorced his father.

Who is Zachary Warner’s biological father?

Zachary Taylor Warner’s biological father is a man identified as Neil. He was in the Marine Corps with Brenda Carney. His parents divorced when he was young over an alleged extramarital affair when she was pregnant with her second child, Jesse.

What is Zachary Taylor Warner’s net worth?

He allegedly has a net worth of around $10,000. However, his career path is unknown, meaning his sources of income are unknown.

Who is Zachary Taylor Warner’s wife?

Taylor is a reserved individual, making it challenging to know more about dating life. Therefore, he is presumably single and unmarried.

What happened to Zac Warner?

He has been partially blind since childhood. However, he was not born a healthy child with his eyesight intact. His biological father accidentally dropped him in the bathtub when he was four months old. The result of the accident was severe, and he suffered brain damage.

The accident left him in a bad state, which later became a traumatic brain injury. His mother took a break from his job to care for him. According to his mother’s interview with the Los Angeles Times, his father could not deal with his guilt. He suffered a brain tumour and seizures, making working in the Marine Corps difficult.

Are Kurt Warner's children adopted?

The former NFL quarterback has five biological children and two adopted children. The names of his biological children are Kade, Elijah, Sierra Rose, Sienna Rae and Jada Jo. Is EJ Warner Kurt's biological son? Yes. He is an American football quarterback.

Zachary Taylor Warner is Brenda and Kurt Warner's son. He has been partially blind his entire life due to a brain damage injury he suffered in childhood. His mother and biological father served in the US Marine Corps armed forces. Taylor and his sister, Jesse, were adopted by NFL quarterback Kurt Warner when his mother divorced Neil.

