Who is Bailie Lauderdale? She is an American model and fashion designer from Louisiana. She came into the limelight after news started spreading that she is Ed Orgeron’s girlfriend following his divorce from his second wife, Kelly. Ed is a renowned American football coach and LSU’s head coach from 2016 to 2021.

Bailie Lauderdale was not a famous figure before her association with Ed. However, little is known about the blonde beauty. This article highlights some unknown facts about Lauderdale, including her relationship with the former LSU head coach.

Bailie Lauderdale's profile summary and bio

Bailie Lauderdale’s age

Ed Orgeron’s girlfriend was born in 1992 and is 29 years old as of 2021. On the other hand, the American football coach is 60 years in 2021, making him more than twice Bailie’s age.

Bailie Lauderdale’s career

According to multiple sources, Ed Orgeron’s girlfriend is a fashion business lady and model from Louisiana. However, Bailie Lauderdale’s modelling and business details are not known.

Bailie Lauderdale’s net worth

The American model has not revealed many things about her life. Her net worth in 2021 is yet to be made public. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her boyfriend, former LSU Tigers football coach, has an estimated net worth of $35 million in 2021 and makes $9 million per year.

Relationship status

She is the girlfriend of coach Ed Orgeron. Their affair went viral when Bailie Lauderdale’s photos getting cosy with the American football coach were leaked on the internet in October 2020. As a result, Bailie Lauderdale’s Instagram account was deleted, perhaps to avoid giving the media too much information about her. The two are yet to confirm if they are dating.

News of Ed Orgeron and Bailie Lauderdale being together started soon after the football coach and his wife Kelly filed for divorce in February 2020. The couple had been married since 1997 and shared three boys: Cody, Parker, and Tyler.

Kelly was coach O’s second wife after he and his first wife, Colleen, divorced in 1994 after being together for two years since 1992. They did not have any kids together.

Bailie Lauderdale pregnant?

It is not clear when the Louisiana-based fashion designer started seeing the former LSU Tigers coach. It is also yet to be revealed if she is expecting a child.

Bailie Lauderdale’s divorce

Nothing is known regarding the Louisiana business lady before she was linked to coach O. It is therefore unclear if she was previously married. Her alleged boyfriend Ed is currently undergoing his second divorce from his wife, Kelly.

Ed Orgeron’s girlfriend, Bailie Lauderdale, has become a subject of interest in the recent past. Her association with the controversial football coach came when news of him leaving the LSU Tigers surfaced. He was their head coach for 16 years from 2016. It is believed he was made to retire because of his questionable off-field life.

