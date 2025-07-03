Anne Hathaway’s relationship timeline: All her past and present partners
Anne Hathaway's relationship timeline is marked by a roller coaster of romance and heartbreak. From her early days with Topher Grace to her current marriage with Adam Shulman, she has experienced the highs and lows of relationships. She once shared:
Everybody has bad relationships and, at the end of the day, they are just a great way to set yourself up for a good relationship.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- A timeline of Anne Hathaway's relationships
- What happened to Anne Hathaway's ex?
- Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal share a platonic relationship
- Who is Anne Hathaway married to?
- Anne Hathaway has children with her husband
- Frequently asked questions
Key takeaways
- Anne Hathaway is an American actress with movies that have grossed over $6.8 billion.
- Her most publicised relationship before marriage was with Italian real estate developer Raffaello Follieri.
- Anne married actor and jewellery designer Adam Shulman in 2012.
A timeline of Anne Hathaway's relationships
Anne Hathaway and her former partners were often seen together on the red carpet or photographed by paparazzi. Here is a look at the list of Anne Hathaway's boyfriends:
Topher Grace (1999-2001)
Anne Hathaway's dating history began with That '70s Show actor Topher Grace in 1999. She was 17 at the time and made her TV debut in Get Real that same year. They made their public debut at the 1999 Teen Choice Awards and split amicably in 2001.
They reunited on-screen on Valentine's Day (2010). Topher commented during the 2010 press tour for Valentine’s Day, in an interview with Tribute Movie:
It was pretty easy... we had a lot of comfort with each other.
James Holzier (2001-2002)
Anne was allegedly linked to Halfway Home actor James Holzier from 2001 to 2002. Neither party confirmed the rumours.
Scott Sartiano (2002)
In 2002, she was rumoured to have dated Scott Sartiano, a New York City restaurateur. They attended the premiere of Road to Perdition in July 2002 and were spotted together on several occasions, but reportedly split after a few months.
Hugh Dancy (2002-2004)
Anne Hathaway and the British actor Hugh Dancy were co-stars in Ella Enchanted. They dated from 2002 to 2004, after developing a real-life romance during filming.
Hugh Dancy is famous for his title character in the television film adaptation of David Copperfield. He also played in the feature film Black Hawk Down as Kurt Schmid.
Raffaello Follieri (2004-2008)
The duo began dating in 2004 after being introduced by a mutual friend, according to Vanity Fair. Raffaello is an Italian real estate developer and financial entrepreneur with interests in green energy and rare metal trading.
Josh Lucas (2008)
Anne briefly dated her co-star Josh Lucas in 2008, after meeting on the set of the documentary PoliWood, which covered the 2008 US presidential race.
They were seen holding hands and laughing together at a restaurant in Denver but seemingly parted ways shortly after, with no further public appearances together.
What happened to Anne Hathaway's ex?
Raffaello Follieri was involved in a high-profile scandal, where he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in September 2008. He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison on 23 October 2008.
During that time, the FBI confiscated Anne's private journals in a raid on Follieri's apartment on 24 July 2008. She resigned from his company board due to the issues and broke up with him in 2008.
After serving his sentence, Follieri was released from prison on 25 May 2012 and deported to Italy. He rebuilt his business to form Follieri Energy. In a 2021 interview with The Daily Mail, he said:
I think she made a business decision. She decided that saving her career was most important. I don't have anger, but I've been hurt.
Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal share a platonic relationship
American actor Jacob Benjamin Gyllenhaal has over thirty years of experience in the entertainment industry. Despite sharing strong on-screen chemistry and intimate scenes in Love and Other Drugs (2010), he and Hathaway have never confirmed a romantic relationship.
Who is Anne Hathaway married to?
She is married to Adam Shulman, an actor and jewellery designer who co-owns James Banks Designs. They met in 2008 at the Palm Springs Film Festival and got engaged in November 2011.
As People published, Anne Hathaway married her husband in September 2012 in a low-key ceremony in Big Sur, California, with 150 guests.
Anne Hathaway has children with her husband
Hathaway has two sons with her husband, Adam. They are Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, born in 2016, and Jack Shulman, born in 2019.
Frequently asked questions
- Who was Anne Hathaway's first relationship with? Actor Topher Grace was her first date.
- Who is Anne Hathaway's relationship with now? The actress is in a relationship with Adam Shulman.
- Has Anne Hathaway been married before? She has only been married once.
- Are Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway still together? Elle shared that they are together. They will celebrate their 13th anniversary in September 2025.
Anne Hathaway's relationships were with high-profile celebrities. Now married to Adam Shulman, the actress has navigated love and partnership with authenticity.
READ ALSO: Hailee Steinfeld's relationship timeline and romance with Josh Allen
As published on Briefly.co.za, Hailee Steinfeld is a renowned American actress and singer who made her breakthrough with the film True Grit, which earned her an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award.
Following her fame, most fans have been curious about her love life. Discover lesser-known details about her relationship history and current partner.
Source: Briefly News
Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com