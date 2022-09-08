Full list of DStv Compact Plus channels for 2023 and the updated price
DStv Compact Plus is specifically designed for viewers interested in local and international content. It offers a broad scope of content such as kids', family and teen entertainment, documentaries, sports, music, news and audio programs. Before subscribing to the package, go through these details of DStv Compact Plus channels for 2023.
DStv Compact Plus is one of the six DStv packages. The other five are Premium, Family, Compact, Access and EasyView. Each has a monthly subscription cost that warrants access to a specified number of channels.
DStv Compact Plus channels in 2023
How many channels does DStv Compact Plus have? The DStv Compact Plus subscription warrants viewer access to over 100 DStv channels. They comprise sports, news and commerce, movies and entertainment channels and radio stations. Content on these channels is ideal for kids, teens and adults.
What channels are on DStv Compact Plus?
If you are a sports fanatic, the package offers several channels where you can watch local and international sports. If you prefer lifestyle shows, the package has several channels like BBC Earth, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild and Discovery ID.
Kids enjoy access to content on Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, Disney Jr, Jimjam, PSB Kids and eToons, to mention a few. Music channels like Channel O, TRACE Urban, TRACE Africa, Trace Gospel, One Gospel, Sound City, MTV Music 24, MTV Base, Mzansi Music and KyKNet Nou keep you updated on the latest music videos.
News channels include CNN International, BBC World News, Sky News, Al Jazeera, CNBC Africa, SABC News, Sky News, Newsroom Afrika, Russia Today, Business Day TV, CGTV News and Parliamentary Service, to mention a few.
They guarantee to keep you updated on everyday happenings in the country and internationally. The package also allows you access to local and international radio stations.
Which channels are on DStv Compact Plus? Below is a tabulated list of the DStv Compact Plus channels list in 2023 and their channel numbers for easy access.
Movies and entertainment
Subscribing to DStv Compact Plus warrants access to the channels tabulated below in the movies and entertainment category.
|Channel number
|Channel name
|100
|DStv
|103
|1Magic
|107
|M-Net Movies 3
|108
|M-Net Movies 4
|109
|Switched'd On
|112
|Studio Universal
|114
|KIX
|117
|Universal Channel
|118
|Telemundo
|120
|BBC Brit
|122
|Comedy Central
|123
|Timeless Dizi
|124
|E! Entertainment Television
|127
|Ginx eSports
|128
|WWE Channel
|129
|BET
|130
|MTV
|131
|Lifetime
|132
|CBS Reality
|133
|TLNovelas
|135
|Discovery TLC Entertainment
|136
|Discovery Family
|137
|TNT Africa
Other DStv movies and entertainment channels include:
|Channel number
|Channel name
|138
|eMovies
|140
|eMovies Extra
|141
|Maisha Magic Movies
|144
|kykNET
|145
|kykNET & Kie
|150
|Woordfees TV
|152
|Africa Magic Epic
|153
|AfricaMagic Urban Movies
|154
|AfricaMagic Family
|155
|Real Time
|157
|Moja Love
|161
|Mzansi Magic
|163
|Mzansi Wethu
|164
|Mzansi Bioskop
|165
|Novela Magic
|166
|ZEE World
|167
|Star Life
|168
|ROK
|195
|e.TV Extra
|198
|Big Brother Mzansi HD
|507
|Telemundo
|515
|My Channel Africa
Documentary and lifestyle channels
If you love documentaries and lifestyle content, consider checking out the channels highlighted in the table below.
|Channel number
|Channel name
|147
|VIA
|170
|CBS Justice
|171
|Discovery ID
|173
|Honey
|174
|BBC Lifestyle
|175
|Food Network
|176
|The Home Channel
|177
|HGTV
|179
|Travel Channel
|180
|People's Weather
|181
|National Geographic
|182
|Nat Geo Wild
|183
|WildEarth
|184
|BBC Earth
|185
|Curiosity Channel
|186
|The History Channel
|189
|Ignition TV
|190
|Spice TV
Sports channels
Which sports channels are on Compact Plus? The package offers fourteen sports channels. You could catch football matches on the SS Premier League channel or wrestling on the WWE channel.
|Channel number
|Channel name
|200
|BLITZ
|202
|SS PSL
|203
|SS Premier League
|204
|SS Laliga
|205
|SS Football Africa
|206
|SS Variety 1
|207
|SS Variety 2
|208
|SS Variety 3
|209
|SS Variety 4
|210
|SS Action
|218
|ESPN
|219
|ESPN 2
|236
|WWE Channel
|249
|TellyTrack
Kids and teens channels
Kids and teens can enjoy content on the channels mentioned in the table below.
|Channel number
|Channel name
|301
|Cartoon Network
|302
|Boomerang
|303
|Disney
|304
|DreamWorks
|305
|Nickelodeon
|306
|Cbeebies
|307
|Nick Jr
|308
|NickTOONS
|309
|Disney Junior
|310
|JimJam
|311
|eToonz
|313
|PSB Kids
|318
|Da Vinci
|319
|Mindset
Music channels
Music fans can access content on the channels mentioned in the table below.
|Channel number
|Channel name
|146
|KyKNet Nou
|320
|Channel O
|321
|Mzansi Music
|322
|MTV Base
|323
|MTV Hits
|325
|TRACE Urban
|326
|TRACE Africa
|327
|Sound City
|331
|One Gospel
|332
|Trace Gospel
News and commerce channels
You can access news and commerce content from the channels in the table below.
|Channel number
|Channel name
|400
|BBC World News
|401
|CNN International
|402
|Sky News
|403
|eNews Channel Africa
|404
|SABC News
|405
|Newzroom Afrika
|406
|Al Jazeera
|407
|Russia Today
|408
|Parliamentary Service
|409
|CGTN News
|410
|CNBC Africa
|411
|Bloomberg
|412
|Business Day TV
|413
|NDTV 24x7
|414
|Euronews
|417
|Africanews
Audio channels
Audio channels make up nearly half the DStv Compact Plus package channels. They include:
|Channel number
|Channel name
|751
|Adult Contemporary
|752
|Today's Hits
|753
|Hot Traxx
|754
|70's Hits
|755
|80's Hits
|756
|Familiar Favourites
|757
|Soft Hits
|758
|Love Songs
|759
|Metro Blends
|760
|Cityscapes
|761
|Groove Lounge
|762
|House Party
|763
|Power Hits
|764
|Dance
|765
|Trots Afrikaans
|766
|Campus Rock
|767
|Alternate Rock
|768
|Hard Rock
|769
|Classic Rock
|770
|Golden Oldies
Audio channels cut across radio stations playing dedicated genres of music. For instance, if you love jazz music, you could tune in to Smooth Jazz or Classic Jazz. Below are more audio channels you can enjoy.
|Channel number
|Channel name
|771
|90's Hits
|772
|Classic R&B
|773
|Urban Adult Contemporary
|774
|Urban Beat
|775
|Reggae
|776
|Modern Country
|777
|Traditional Country
|778
|Gospel
|779
|African Rhythm
|780
|Italian
|781
|Smooth Jazz
|782
|Classic Jazz
|783
|Blues
|784
|Beautiful Instrumentals
|785
|Contemporary Instrumentals
|786
|New Age
|787
|Light Classical
|788
|Arias And Overtures
|789
|Chamber Music
|790
|Symphonic
Radio stations
The radio stations are also in different languages. For instance, if you prefer a channel broadcasting in Afrikaans, tune in to Groot FM.
|Channel number
|Channel name
|801
|Metro FM
|802
|Channel Africa
|803
|Good Hope
|804
|Ikwekwezi
|805
|5FM
|806
|Lesedi FM
|807
|Lligwalagwala
|808
|Lotus FM
|809
|Motsweding FM
|810
|Munghana Lonene FM
|811
|Phalaphala FM
|812
|Radio 2000
|814
|SAFM
|815
|Thobela FM
|816
|trufm
|817
|Ukhozu FM
|818
|Umhlobo Wenene FM
|819
|X-K FM
|820
|Groot FM
|821
|LM Radio
International radio stations
The package also has international radio stations. They include:
|Channel number
|Channel name
|822
|Hot 91.9 FM
|823
|Mix 93.8 FM
|825
|Channel 7
|826
|Radio Islam
|850
|BBC World Service English
|851
|BBC Afrique en Francais
|852
|BBC African Language
|853
|Voice Of America
|854
|World Radio Network
|855
|Trans World Radio
|856
|Talk Radio 702
|857
|Classic FM
|858
|Jacaranda FM
|859
|YFM
|860
|Chinese Radio International
|861
|Kaya FM
|865
|Channel Islam International
|866
|Radio France Internationale
|867
|Radio Wave
|868
|Radio Energy
Region-based radio stations
The package also has region-based radio stations. They include:
|Channel number
|Channel name
|869
|1485AM Radio
|870
|Radio Veritas
|871
|Radio Vlaanderen International
|872
|TransAfrica Radio
|875
|Link FM
|876
|Radio Kosmos
|878
|Jozi FM
|879
|94.7 Highveld Stereo
|880
|94.5 KFM
|882
|Radio Pulpit
|883
|NNR
|884
|Capricorn FM
|885
|Cape Talk
|886
|Pretoria FM
|887
|Radio Pretoria
|888
|Ubuntu Radio
|889
|Power FM
DStv Compact Plus price
How much is a Compact Plus subscription? A DStv Compact Plus monthly subscription starts from R469.
Payment for the subscription can be made on various platforms. For instance, you could pay through the self-service website, on the DStv app, via phone or at a Multichoice branch. Multichoice prompts subscribers about renewing their subscriptions before it expires.
What is the difference between Compact and Compact Plus?
DStv Compact Plus is more expensive than the Compact package. It provides access to 140 channels, while the Compact package is limited to 123 channels.
How much is DStv Compact in 2023?
The Compact package is available for only R369 per month. It offers 7+ sports channels, 8+ kids channels, and 45+ entertainment channels.
Is Channel 144 on DStv Compact?
No. The channel, which is kykNET, is only available on the Compact Plus and Premium packages.
What is the DStv Compact Plus Extra View price?
The price for DSTV Compact Plus Extra View depends on several factors, such as the type of decoder, whether or not installation is included, and any promotional offers that may be available. However, the standard price for the package is around R469 per month, while the Extra View service is an additional R105 per month.
The above are the available DStv Compact Plus channels and their price. Before settling for the package, compare it with the others, especially if you are specific about the content you wish to access.
