Full list of DStv Compact Plus channels for 2023 and the updated price

DStv Compact Plus is specifically designed for viewers interested in local and international content. It offers a broad scope of content such as kids', family and teen entertainment, documentaries, sports, music, news and audio programs. Before subscribing to the package, go through these details of DStv Compact Plus channels for 2023.

DStv Compact Plus is one of the six DStv packages. The other five are Premium, Family, Compact, Access and EasyView. Each has a monthly subscription cost that warrants access to a specified number of channels.

DStv Compact Plus channels in 2023

How many channels does DStv Compact Plus have? The DStv Compact Plus subscription warrants viewer access to over 100 DStv channels. They comprise sports, news and commerce, movies and entertainment channels and radio stations. Content on these channels is ideal for kids, teens and adults.

What channels are on DStv Compact Plus?

If you are a sports fanatic, the package offers several channels where you can watch local and international sports. If you prefer lifestyle shows, the package has several channels like BBC Earth, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild and Discovery ID.

Kids enjoy access to content on Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, Disney Jr, Jimjam, PSB Kids and eToons, to mention a few. Music channels like Channel O, TRACE Urban, TRACE Africa, Trace Gospel, One Gospel, Sound City, MTV Music 24, MTV Base, Mzansi Music and KyKNet Nou keep you updated on the latest music videos.

News channels include CNN International, BBC World News, Sky News, Al Jazeera, CNBC Africa, SABC News, Sky News, Newsroom Afrika, Russia Today, Business Day TV, CGTV News and Parliamentary Service, to mention a few.

They guarantee to keep you updated on everyday happenings in the country and internationally. The package also allows you access to local and international radio stations.

Which channels are on DStv Compact Plus? Below is a tabulated list of the DStv Compact Plus channels list in 2023 and their channel numbers for easy access.

Movies and entertainment

Subscribing to DStv Compact Plus warrants access to the channels tabulated below in the movies and entertainment category.

Channel number Channel name 100 DStv 103 1Magic 107 M-Net Movies 3 108 M-Net Movies 4 109 Switched'd On 112 Studio Universal 114 KIX 117 Universal Channel 118 Telemundo 120 BBC Brit 122 Comedy Central 123 Timeless Dizi 124 E! Entertainment Television 127 Ginx eSports 128 WWE Channel 129 BET 130 MTV 131 Lifetime 132 CBS Reality 133 TLNovelas 135 Discovery TLC Entertainment 136 Discovery Family 137 TNT Africa

Other DStv movies and entertainment channels include:

Channel number Channel name 138 eMovies 140 eMovies Extra 141 Maisha Magic Movies 144 kykNET 145 kykNET & Kie 150 Woordfees TV 152 Africa Magic Epic 153 AfricaMagic Urban Movies 154 AfricaMagic Family 155 Real Time 157 Moja Love 161 Mzansi Magic 163 Mzansi Wethu 164 Mzansi Bioskop 165 Novela Magic 166 ZEE World 167 Star Life 168 ROK 195 e.TV Extra 198 Big Brother Mzansi HD 507 Telemundo 515 My Channel Africa

Documentary and lifestyle channels

If you love documentaries and lifestyle content, consider checking out the channels highlighted in the table below.

Channel number Channel name 147 VIA 170 CBS Justice 171 Discovery ID 173 Honey 174 BBC Lifestyle 175 Food Network 176 The Home Channel 177 HGTV 179 Travel Channel 180 People's Weather 181 National Geographic 182 Nat Geo Wild 183 WildEarth 184 BBC Earth 185 Curiosity Channel 186 The History Channel 189 Ignition TV 190 Spice TV

Sports channels

Which sports channels are on Compact Plus? The package offers fourteen sports channels. You could catch football matches on the SS Premier League channel or wrestling on the WWE channel.

Channel number Channel name 200 BLITZ 202 SS PSL 203 SS Premier League 204 SS Laliga 205 SS Football Africa 206 SS Variety 1 207 SS Variety 2 208 SS Variety 3 209 SS Variety 4 210 SS Action 218 ESPN 219 ESPN 2 236 WWE Channel 249 TellyTrack

Kids and teens channels

Kids and teens can enjoy content on the channels mentioned in the table below.

Channel number Channel name 301 Cartoon Network 302 Boomerang 303 Disney 304 DreamWorks 305 Nickelodeon 306 Cbeebies 307 Nick Jr 308 NickTOONS 309 Disney Junior 310 JimJam 311 eToonz 313 PSB Kids 318 Da Vinci 319 Mindset

Music channels

Music fans can access content on the channels mentioned in the table below.

Channel number Channel name 146 KyKNet Nou 320 Channel O 321 Mzansi Music 322 MTV Base 323 MTV Hits 325 TRACE Urban 326 TRACE Africa 327 Sound City 331 One Gospel 332 Trace Gospel

News and commerce channels

You can access news and commerce content from the channels in the table below.

Channel number Channel name 400 BBC World News 401 CNN International 402 Sky News 403 eNews Channel Africa 404 SABC News 405 Newzroom Afrika 406 Al Jazeera 407 Russia Today 408 Parliamentary Service 409 CGTN News 410 CNBC Africa 411 Bloomberg 412 Business Day TV 413 NDTV 24x7 414 Euronews 417 Africanews

Audio channels

Audio channels make up nearly half the DStv Compact Plus package channels. They include:

Channel number Channel name 751 Adult Contemporary 752 Today's Hits 753 Hot Traxx 754 70's Hits 755 80's Hits 756 Familiar Favourites 757 Soft Hits 758 Love Songs 759 Metro Blends 760 Cityscapes 761 Groove Lounge 762 House Party 763 Power Hits 764 Dance 765 Trots Afrikaans 766 Campus Rock 767 Alternate Rock 768 Hard Rock 769 Classic Rock 770 Golden Oldies

Audio channels cut across radio stations playing dedicated genres of music. For instance, if you love jazz music, you could tune in to Smooth Jazz or Classic Jazz. Below are more audio channels you can enjoy.

Channel number Channel name 771 90's Hits 772 Classic R&B 773 Urban Adult Contemporary 774 Urban Beat 775 Reggae 776 Modern Country 777 Traditional Country 778 Gospel 779 African Rhythm 780 Italian 781 Smooth Jazz 782 Classic Jazz 783 Blues 784 Beautiful Instrumentals 785 Contemporary Instrumentals 786 New Age 787 Light Classical 788 Arias And Overtures 789 Chamber Music 790 Symphonic

Radio stations

The radio stations are also in different languages. For instance, if you prefer a channel broadcasting in Afrikaans, tune in to Groot FM.

Channel number Channel name 801 Metro FM 802 Channel Africa 803 Good Hope 804 Ikwekwezi 805 5FM 806 Lesedi FM 807 Lligwalagwala 808 Lotus FM 809 Motsweding FM 810 Munghana Lonene FM 811 Phalaphala FM 812 Radio 2000 814 SAFM 815 Thobela FM 816 trufm 817 Ukhozu FM 818 Umhlobo Wenene FM 819 X-K FM 820 Groot FM 821 LM Radio

International radio stations

The package also has international radio stations. They include:

Channel number Channel name 822 Hot 91.9 FM 823 Mix 93.8 FM 825 Channel 7 826 Radio Islam 850 BBC World Service English 851 BBC Afrique en Francais 852 BBC African Language 853 Voice Of America 854 World Radio Network 855 Trans World Radio 856 Talk Radio 702 857 Classic FM 858 Jacaranda FM 859 YFM 860 Chinese Radio International 861 Kaya FM 865 Channel Islam International 866 Radio France Internationale 867 Radio Wave 868 Radio Energy

Region-based radio stations

The package also has region-based radio stations. They include:

Channel number Channel name 869 1485AM Radio 870 Radio Veritas 871 Radio Vlaanderen International 872 TransAfrica Radio 875 Link FM 876 Radio Kosmos 878 Jozi FM 879 94.7 Highveld Stereo 880 94.5 KFM 882 Radio Pulpit 883 NNR 884 Capricorn FM 885 Cape Talk 886 Pretoria FM 887 Radio Pretoria 888 Ubuntu Radio 889 Power FM

DStv Compact Plus price

How much is a Compact Plus subscription? A DStv Compact Plus monthly subscription starts from R469.

Payment for the subscription can be made on various platforms. For instance, you could pay through the self-service website, on the DStv app, via phone or at a Multichoice branch. Multichoice prompts subscribers about renewing their subscriptions before it expires.

What is the difference between Compact and Compact Plus?

DStv Compact Plus is more expensive than the Compact package. It provides access to 140 channels, while the Compact package is limited to 123 channels.

How much is DStv Compact in 2023?

The Compact package is available for only R369 per month. It offers 7+ sports channels, 8+ kids channels, and 45+ entertainment channels.

Is Channel 144 on DStv Compact?

No. The channel, which is kykNET, is only available on the Compact Plus and Premium packages.

What is the DStv Compact Plus Extra View price?

The price for DSTV Compact Plus Extra View depends on several factors, such as the type of decoder, whether or not installation is included, and any promotional offers that may be available. However, the standard price for the package is around R469 per month, while the Extra View service is an additional R105 per month.

The above are the available DStv Compact Plus channels and their price. Before settling for the package, compare it with the others, especially if you are specific about the content you wish to access.

