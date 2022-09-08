Global site navigation

Full list of DStv Compact Plus channels for 2023 and the updated price
Full list of DStv Compact Plus channels for 2023 and the updated price

by  Priscillah Mueni Adrianna Simwa

DStv Compact Plus is specifically designed for viewers interested in local and international content. It offers a broad scope of content such as kids', family and teen entertainment, documentaries, sports, music, news and audio programs. Before subscribing to the package, go through these details of DStv Compact Plus channels for 2023.

DStv Compact Plus is one of the six DStv packages. The other five are Premium, Family, Compact, Access and EasyView. Each has a monthly subscription cost that warrants access to a specified number of channels.

DStv Compact Plus channels in 2023

How many channels does DStv Compact Plus have? The DStv Compact Plus subscription warrants viewer access to over 100 DStv channels. They comprise sports, news and commerce, movies and entertainment channels and radio stations. Content on these channels is ideal for kids, teens and adults.

What channels are on DStv Compact Plus?

If you are a sports fanatic, the package offers several channels where you can watch local and international sports. If you prefer lifestyle shows, the package has several channels like BBC Earth, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild and Discovery ID.

Kids enjoy access to content on Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, Disney Jr, Jimjam, PSB Kids and eToons, to mention a few. Music channels like Channel O, TRACE Urban, TRACE Africa, Trace Gospel, One Gospel, Sound City, MTV Music 24, MTV Base, Mzansi Music and KyKNet Nou keep you updated on the latest music videos.

News channels include CNN International, BBC World News, Sky News, Al Jazeera, CNBC Africa, SABC News, Sky News, Newsroom Afrika, Russia Today, Business Day TV, CGTV News and Parliamentary Service, to mention a few.

They guarantee to keep you updated on everyday happenings in the country and internationally. The package also allows you access to local and international radio stations.

Which channels are on DStv Compact Plus? Below is a tabulated list of the DStv Compact Plus channels list in 2023 and their channel numbers for easy access.

Movies and entertainment

Subscribing to DStv Compact Plus warrants access to the channels tabulated below in the movies and entertainment category.

Channel numberChannel name
100DStv
1031Magic
107 M-Net Movies 3
108 M-Net Movies 4
109 Switched'd On
112 Studio Universal
114 KIX
117 Universal Channel
118 Telemundo
120 BBC Brit
122Comedy Central
123Timeless Dizi
124E! Entertainment Television
127Ginx eSports
128WWE Channel
129BET
130MTV
131Lifetime
132CBS Reality
133TLNovelas
135Discovery TLC Entertainment
136Discovery Family
137TNT Africa

Other DStv movies and entertainment channels include:

Channel numberChannel name
138eMovies
140eMovies Extra
141Maisha Magic Movies
144 kykNET
145 kykNET & Kie
150Woordfees TV
152Africa Magic Epic
153AfricaMagic Urban Movies
154AfricaMagic Family
155Real Time
157Moja Love
161Mzansi Magic
163Mzansi Wethu
164Mzansi Bioskop
165Novela Magic
166ZEE World
167Star Life
168ROK
195e.TV Extra
198Big Brother Mzansi HD
507Telemundo
515My Channel Africa

Documentary and lifestyle channels

If you love documentaries and lifestyle content, consider checking out the channels highlighted in the table below.

Channel numberChannel name
147VIA
170CBS Justice
171Discovery ID
173Honey
174BBC Lifestyle
175Food Network
176The Home Channel
177HGTV
179Travel Channel
180People's Weather
181National Geographic
182Nat Geo Wild
183WildEarth
184BBC Earth
185Curiosity Channel
186The History Channel
189Ignition TV
190Spice TV

Sports channels

Which sports channels are on Compact Plus? The package offers fourteen sports channels. You could catch football matches on the SS Premier League channel or wrestling on the WWE channel.

Channel numberChannel name
200BLITZ
202SS PSL
203SS Premier League
204SS Laliga
205SS Football Africa
206SS Variety 1
207SS Variety 2
208SS Variety 3
209SS Variety 4
210SS Action
218ESPN
219ESPN 2
236WWE Channel
249TellyTrack

Kids and teens channels

Kids and teens can enjoy content on the channels mentioned in the table below.

Channel numberChannel name
301Cartoon Network
302Boomerang
303Disney
304DreamWorks
305Nickelodeon
306Cbeebies
307Nick Jr
308NickTOONS
309Disney Junior
310JimJam
311eToonz
313PSB Kids
318Da Vinci
319Mindset

Music channels

Music fans can access content on the channels mentioned in the table below.

Channel numberChannel name
146KyKNet Nou
320Channel O
321Mzansi Music
322MTV Base
323MTV Hits
325TRACE Urban
326TRACE Africa
327Sound City
331One Gospel
332Trace Gospel

News and commerce channels

You can access news and commerce content from the channels in the table below.

Channel numberChannel name
400BBC World News
401CNN International
402Sky News
403eNews Channel Africa
404SABC News
405Newzroom Afrika
406Al Jazeera
407Russia Today
408Parliamentary Service
409CGTN News
410CNBC Africa
411Bloomberg
412Business Day TV
413NDTV 24x7
414Euronews
417Africanews

Audio channels

Audio channels make up nearly half the DStv Compact Plus package channels. They include:

Channel numberChannel name
751Adult Contemporary
752Today's Hits
753Hot Traxx
75470's Hits
75580's Hits
756Familiar Favourites
757Soft Hits
758Love Songs
759Metro Blends
760Cityscapes
761Groove Lounge
762House Party
763Power Hits
764Dance
765Trots Afrikaans
766Campus Rock
767Alternate Rock
768Hard Rock
769Classic Rock
770Golden Oldies

Audio channels cut across radio stations playing dedicated genres of music. For instance, if you love jazz music, you could tune in to Smooth Jazz or Classic Jazz. Below are more audio channels you can enjoy.

Channel numberChannel name
77190's Hits
772Classic R&B
773Urban Adult Contemporary
774Urban Beat
775Reggae
776Modern Country
777Traditional Country
778Gospel
779African Rhythm
780Italian
781Smooth Jazz
782Classic Jazz
783Blues
784Beautiful Instrumentals
785Contemporary Instrumentals
786New Age
787Light Classical
788Arias And Overtures
789Chamber Music
790Symphonic

Radio stations

The radio stations are also in different languages. For instance, if you prefer a channel broadcasting in Afrikaans, tune in to Groot FM.

Channel numberChannel name
801Metro FM
802Channel Africa
803Good Hope
804Ikwekwezi
8055FM
806Lesedi FM
807Lligwalagwala
808Lotus FM
809Motsweding FM
810Munghana Lonene FM
811Phalaphala FM
812Radio 2000
814SAFM
815Thobela FM
816trufm
817Ukhozu FM
818Umhlobo Wenene FM
819X-K FM
820Groot FM
821LM Radio

International radio stations

The package also has international radio stations. They include:

Channel numberChannel name
822Hot 91.9 FM
823Mix 93.8 FM
825Channel 7
826Radio Islam
850BBC World Service English
851BBC Afrique en Francais
852BBC African Language
853Voice Of America
854World Radio Network
855Trans World Radio
856Talk Radio 702
857Classic FM
858Jacaranda FM
859YFM
860Chinese Radio International
861Kaya FM
865Channel Islam International
866Radio France Internationale
867Radio Wave
868Radio Energy

Region-based radio stations

The package also has region-based radio stations. They include:

Channel numberChannel name
8691485AM Radio
870Radio Veritas
871Radio Vlaanderen International
872TransAfrica Radio
875Link FM
876Radio Kosmos
878Jozi FM
87994.7 Highveld Stereo
88094.5 KFM
882Radio Pulpit
883NNR
884Capricorn FM
885Cape Talk
886Pretoria FM
887Radio Pretoria
888Ubuntu Radio
889Power FM

DStv Compact Plus price

How much is a Compact Plus subscription? A DStv Compact Plus monthly subscription starts from R469.

Payment for the subscription can be made on various platforms. For instance, you could pay through the self-service website, on the DStv app, via phone or at a Multichoice branch. Multichoice prompts subscribers about renewing their subscriptions before it expires.

What is the difference between Compact and Compact Plus?

DStv Compact Plus is more expensive than the Compact package. It provides access to 140 channels, while the Compact package is limited to 123 channels.

How much is DStv Compact in 2023?

The Compact package is available for only R369 per month. It offers 7+ sports channels, 8+ kids channels, and 45+ entertainment channels.

Is Channel 144 on DStv Compact?

No. The channel, which is kykNET, is only available on the Compact Plus and Premium packages.

What is the DStv Compact Plus Extra View price?

The price for DSTV Compact Plus Extra View depends on several factors, such as the type of decoder, whether or not installation is included, and any promotional offers that may be available. However, the standard price for the package is around R469 per month, while the Extra View service is an additional R105 per month.

The above are the available DStv Compact Plus channels and their price. Before settling for the package, compare it with the others, especially if you are specific about the content you wish to access.

